Assembly Elections 2026 | Foreign Delegation To Witness Polling Of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Polls
The 43 delegates from 23 countries will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry under the International Election Visitor's Programme (IEVP), 2026.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: A global delegation will witness polling of the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, which is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9.
The 43 delegates from 23 countries will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry under the International Election Visitor's Programme (IEVP), 2026.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, inaugurated the IEVP, 2026 programme at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), here on Tuesday.
In his inaugural address, Kumar said that the ECI takes elections in India as festivals of democracy and works towards ensuring it in a mission mode.
He also called upon the participants to enjoy the visit to the states, learn, see and experience the diversity of India. In the first phase, the delegates of the Programme will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry April 8-9. In the second phase, the delegates will visit the states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from April 20 onwards.
Forty three delegates from 23 countries, including representatives from five Foreign Missions in Delhi, will be participating in the first phase of the programme, as per the poll panel. The delegates were given demonstration of the EVM today, and they took part in the mock poll using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to get a hands-on experience of the voting process.
During the programme, the delegates evinced keen interest in the technological interventions and administrative safeguards in the election process in India. The delegates had an interactive session with the experts clarifying their doubts/queries.
"The delegates will be travelling to Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry on April 8. They will visit the dispatch and distribution centres and other facilities, including the District Control Rooms and the Media Monitoring Centres. They will also witness the actual polling in the morning of April 9," the poll panel said.
The IEVP is a flagship program of the ECI for international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and International Organizations. It provides a comprehensive overview of India's electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture, while familiarising foreign EMB delegates with best practices and innovations in election management.
The IEVP showcases the strengths of India’s electoral system to the international community and sharing the best practices adopted in the world’s largest democracy for the conduct of elections, it said.
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