ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Foreign Delegation To Witness Polling Of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Polls

CEC Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi at the inauguration of International Election Visitor's Programme in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A global delegation will witness polling of the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, which is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9.

The 43 delegates from 23 countries will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry under the International Election Visitor's Programme (IEVP), 2026.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, inaugurated the IEVP, 2026 programme at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), here on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address, Kumar said that the ECI takes elections in India as festivals of democracy and works towards ensuring it in a mission mode.

He also called upon the participants to enjoy the visit to the states, learn, see and experience the diversity of India. In the first phase, the delegates of the Programme will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry April 8-9. In the second phase, the delegates will visit the states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from April 20 onwards.