ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Court Divorce On ‘Irretrievable Breakdown’ Not Valid In India: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the decree of divorce granted by a foreign court on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage is not legal.

The bench noted that the case before it sharply highlights the limits of matrimonial forum shopping, where a husband, after failing to dissolve his first marriage under Indian jurisdiction, approaches a foreign court, procures a divorce decree under that foreign jurisdiction, and subsequently marries a second time.

"Can the sanctity of matrimonial status be allowed to yield to such forum non conveniens?" noted the bench.

“In our view, the foreign divorce decree was passed in contravention of the existing matrimonial law in India and on a ground that is not even recognized statutorily. This not only violates the legal threshold of Section 13 of the CPC, which every foreign decree has to pass through, but also the observations made by this court in Y. Narasimha Rao (1991) as to the conditions required to be fulfilled by a foreign decree to be enforceable in India”, said the bench.

The bench made this observation while dismissing a plea by a man seeking quashing of a case lodged against him for bigamy and criminal conspiracy. The bench, while refusing to set aside the case against the man, quashed criminal proceedings against his parents and second wife.

The bench said that coming to the argument of accused No.1/husband that since he was a British citizen when the second marriage with accused No.4/second wife was solemnized and since the second marriage took place outside India, keeping in view the mandate of Section 4 of the IPC, he cannot be held liable.