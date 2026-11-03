Foreign Court Divorce On ‘Irretrievable Breakdown’ Not Valid In India: Supreme Court
The top court dismissed a plea by a man seeking quashing of a case lodged against him for bigamy and criminal conspiracy.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the decree of divorce granted by a foreign court on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage is not legal.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar.
The bench noted that the case before it sharply highlights the limits of matrimonial forum shopping, where a husband, after failing to dissolve his first marriage under Indian jurisdiction, approaches a foreign court, procures a divorce decree under that foreign jurisdiction, and subsequently marries a second time.
"Can the sanctity of matrimonial status be allowed to yield to such forum non conveniens?" noted the bench.
“In our view, the foreign divorce decree was passed in contravention of the existing matrimonial law in India and on a ground that is not even recognized statutorily. This not only violates the legal threshold of Section 13 of the CPC, which every foreign decree has to pass through, but also the observations made by this court in Y. Narasimha Rao (1991) as to the conditions required to be fulfilled by a foreign decree to be enforceable in India”, said the bench.
The bench made this observation while dismissing a plea by a man seeking quashing of a case lodged against him for bigamy and criminal conspiracy. The bench, while refusing to set aside the case against the man, quashed criminal proceedings against his parents and second wife.
The bench said that coming to the argument of accused No.1/husband that since he was a British citizen when the second marriage with accused No.4/second wife was solemnized and since the second marriage took place outside India, keeping in view the mandate of Section 4 of the IPC, he cannot be held liable.
"We cannot accept this submission in the manner canvassed as accused No.1/husband was married to respondent No.2/first wife in India under the Hindu rites, rituals and customs, thus, even if the second marriage took place outside India, the allegations under Section 494 of the IPC cannot be said to be diluted since enquiry for the offence of bigamy cannot be confined to the place of second marriage but must necessarily take into account the subsisting matrimonial relationship”, said the bench.
The bench said even otherwise, legal consequences flowing from the subsisting marriage cannot be defeated by a subsequent change in the nationality of accused No.1/husband.
In the instant case, the man married his first wife in April 2003, in Sattenapalli, Andhra Pradesh, according to Hindu rites and customs. After the marriage, they resided in Hyderabad, where the husband was pursing post-graduation from Osmania Medical College.
The man went to the United Kingdom in February 2005 to pursue his career as a doctor and was later joined by his wife. In August 2007, the first wife returned to her parental home in Sattenapalli for delivery. The man claimed that despite repeated requests, she did not return to the UK.
The husband instituted divorce and custody proceedings before the competent court at Narasaraopet, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, which were dismissed. Later, he filed an appeal in the Andhra Pradesh High Court but it was subsequently withdrawn.
In February 2013, he was granted UK citizenship and instituted divorce proceedings against the first wife before the Cambridge County Court in England, which granted him divorce on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage in 2014. The man later remarried in Norfolk, UK.
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