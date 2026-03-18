ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign-Based Vested Interests Keen To Create Turmoil In Northeast: Experts

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Following the arrest of seven foreign nationals including six Ukrainians and one American for their alleged involvement in training Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) in Myanmar, experts from India’s security and defence establishments said that foreign-based vested interests have always been trying to create turmoil in the Northeast.

“The Northeast has always been on the radar of vested interests. The arrest of these seven foreign nationals once again exposed the sensitivity of the region,” renowned security expert and former Director General of Nagaland Police, Taliakum John Longkumer, told ETV Bharat on Wednesday. The NIA on Monday arrested six Ukrainians and one American from different locations including Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata airports while they were trying to flee India.

Subsequently, a special NIA Court at Patiala House Court remanded all seven foreigners to 11 days of NIA custody. It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

“Their arrest is a big breakthrough. If the claim made by the NIA about their involvement in training the ethnic insurgent groups proves true, it assumes wider significance for India,” said Longkumer.

According to Longkumer, the Northeast was always a point of interference from foreign vested interests. “They always try to create turmoil in the region. There is a severe security challenge in the Northeast. We remain unaware when something flares up in the region. More details may emerge following their interrogation,” said Longkumer.

In its submission to the court, the NIA informed that to uncover all the facts of the conspiracy and all persons involved in executing its object, the NIA arrested the accused persons from various places to further investigate their role and the information available with them pertaining to the present case and other accused persons.

“All constitutional and statutory requirements were observed while arresting the accused, grounds of arrest were communicated to them in writing in English as well as their vernacular language, and acknowledgement was received,” the NIA told the court. NIA is probing the full conspiracy, illegal entry, training camps, funding & links to Indian insurgent groups.

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert and former Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Police, SP Vaid said that security agencies should conduct a thorough investigation to find out whether any organization or individuals sent them here.

“It’s necessary to unearth whether they came in a personal capacity or if some agencies sent them. We should know whether any organisation or any country sent them,” said Vaid. According to Vaid, the Northeast was always a sensitive area and there should be strong monitoring of foreigners' movements.

“A foreigner needs to report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and provide all details, whether they come for tourism or other purposes,” said Vaid.