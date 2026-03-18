Foreign-Based Vested Interests Keen To Create Turmoil In Northeast: Experts
Investigative agencies must ascertain whether any organisation or country sent seven foreign nationals to Myanmar via Northeast, said former DG of J&K Police, SP Vaid.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Following the arrest of seven foreign nationals including six Ukrainians and one American for their alleged involvement in training Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) in Myanmar, experts from India’s security and defence establishments said that foreign-based vested interests have always been trying to create turmoil in the Northeast.
“The Northeast has always been on the radar of vested interests. The arrest of these seven foreign nationals once again exposed the sensitivity of the region,” renowned security expert and former Director General of Nagaland Police, Taliakum John Longkumer, told ETV Bharat on Wednesday. The NIA on Monday arrested six Ukrainians and one American from different locations including Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata airports while they were trying to flee India.
Subsequently, a special NIA Court at Patiala House Court remanded all seven foreigners to 11 days of NIA custody. It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.
“Their arrest is a big breakthrough. If the claim made by the NIA about their involvement in training the ethnic insurgent groups proves true, it assumes wider significance for India,” said Longkumer.
According to Longkumer, the Northeast was always a point of interference from foreign vested interests. “They always try to create turmoil in the region. There is a severe security challenge in the Northeast. We remain unaware when something flares up in the region. More details may emerge following their interrogation,” said Longkumer.
In its submission to the court, the NIA informed that to uncover all the facts of the conspiracy and all persons involved in executing its object, the NIA arrested the accused persons from various places to further investigate their role and the information available with them pertaining to the present case and other accused persons.
“All constitutional and statutory requirements were observed while arresting the accused, grounds of arrest were communicated to them in writing in English as well as their vernacular language, and acknowledgement was received,” the NIA told the court. NIA is probing the full conspiracy, illegal entry, training camps, funding & links to Indian insurgent groups.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert and former Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Police, SP Vaid said that security agencies should conduct a thorough investigation to find out whether any organization or individuals sent them here.
“It’s necessary to unearth whether they came in a personal capacity or if some agencies sent them. We should know whether any organisation or any country sent them,” said Vaid. According to Vaid, the Northeast was always a sensitive area and there should be strong monitoring of foreigners' movements.
“A foreigner needs to report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and provide all details, whether they come for tourism or other purposes,” said Vaid.
Referring to statements made by former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Vaid said, “If you consider the statement by former Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina where she claimed that the US wants to create a Christian corridor between Bangladesh and some portion of the Northeast by involving the American ‘deep state,’ the recent arrest of these foreign nationals including the American assumes much more significance.”
The arrested American national Matthew VanDyke is a documentary filmmaker and founder of “Sons of Liberty International” (SOLI) — a firm that claims to advise & train “vulnerable” populations against terrorists.
VanDyke has appeared in at least two films including one documenting his fighter role with Libyan rebels against Gaddafi and another showcasing his security firm’s operations.
VanDyke has also fought in Syria and enlisted with Ukrainian forces against Russia since 2022.
The six Ukrainian nationals include Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor.
NIA informed the court that the group was importing huge consignments of drones from Europe via India for the use of Ethnic Armed Groups in Myanmar. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India.
“These EAGs are also known to be supporting some proscribed Indian Insurgent Groups by way of supplying weapons and other terrorist hardware and training them thus affecting national security and interest of India,” the NIA informed the court.
When contacted another security expert, Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna said that a thorough investigation by the agency could reveal everything.
“Let the NIA investigate the case. The interrogation of the arrested persons could unearth their strategy of getting involved with the Ethnic Armed Groups in Myanmar and all other questions including their reported visit to Manipur and Mizoram,” said Brigadier Khanna.
It is worth mentioning that, based on intelligence inputs in December 2024, the Home Ministry alerted the administrations in Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland to keep a close watch on foreigners visiting the states that share a border with Myanmar.
The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) was also asked to monitor their movements and take appropriate legal action. Significantly, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) process exists for both Mizoram and Manipur. The ILP is a mandatory travel document required to visit these two states.
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