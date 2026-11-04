ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Airlines Back Destination-Based Shift Of 14 International Routes From Mumbai To Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Foreign airlines operating from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have recommended moving select international services to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on a destination basis while Terminal 1 (T1) is rebuilt, sources said, citing the airport operator's letter to the government.

Sources said the Mumbai International Airport Ltd chief airport officer Vishnu Mohan Jha has written to the civil aviation secretary, saying the airlines recommended the arrangement to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates CSMIA. This follows Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India Group and Akasa Air already agreeing to move services.

From March 28, 2027, the start of the IATA Summer Schedule, CSMIA will temporarily suspend slots for 14 international destinations, and affected airlines may operate those flights from NMIA. The destinations are Bahrain, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Fujairah, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait City, Madinah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah.

The approach would put all flights on each route at one airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) rather than split them between two. About 91 per cent of CSMIA's existing capacity would be unaffected, according to the letter.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd needs to move about 5 million passengers per annum (mppa) of traffic out of CSMIA, with the Indian carriers' plans accounting for about 3 mppa.

The letter asked members of the airline operators committee to propose by November 3 which slots they could move voluntarily. Failing that, it said MIAL would move all flights to the 14 destinations. That, it said, "will ensure that all flights from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to these international destinations are available at ONE airport".

It added that this would mean "seamless onward connections, minimal passenger inconvenience, and integrated travel experience." The letter called the suggestion that the transition is "abrupt or unilateral" as "unfounded".

IndiGo said on October 25 it will progressively move 12 daily international departures to NMIA, taking its international network there to 12 destinations between February and July 2027.