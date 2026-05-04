India's Last Left Citadel Crumbles As CPI(M) Govt Exits In Kerala
For the first time since 1977, there will be no Communist CM in the country
Published : May 4, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The gradual vanishing of Communist parties from the country's political landscape, especially from its former strongholds, has now reached a turning point with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left front government in Kerala suffering a major setback in the Assembly elections this time. The BJP coming to power in West Bengal almost simultaneously, something unthinkable a decade ago, has added a eeriness to the uncanny event.
This will be the first time since 1977 that there will be no Communist chief minister in the country.
For the Communist parties in the country, the Left front's defeats in their strongholds in West Bengal in 2011, Tripura in 2018 and now in Kerala have been phenomenal.
In West Bengal, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) defeated the 34-year-old Left Front government in 2011, it marked a major decline in the political history of Left parties.
In Tripura, after 25 years of uninterrupted rule, the Left Front led by the CPI(M) was defeated by the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections, prompting yet another significant political change, including the dismantling of Lenin statues.
Rise of Communist governments
The earliest Communist government was formed in Kerala in 1957, following the founding of the undivided Communist Party of India in 1925. E M S Namboodiripad was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Kerala on April 5, 1957, making him the first Communist leader to head a popularly elected government in the country. Later, C Achutha Menon, a leader from the Communist Party of India (CPI), took over as the Chief Minister of Kerala on November 1, 1969.
Meanwhile, Jyoti Basu was elected the chief minister of West Bengal in 1977 and Nripen Chakraborty as the chief minister of Tripura in 1978, marking long Communist stints in these two states.
UPA regime: The golden period
For the Communist parties, the period of their glory was when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was formed soon after the 2004 general elections, when the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA failed to secure a majority.
The then ruling BJP-led NDA had won only 181 seats out of 544, as opposed to the UPA's tally of 218 seats. The Left Front with 59 MPs kept a steady influence on the then Central government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the UPA won 262 seats, of which the Congress accounted for 206. The CPM-led Third Front garnered around 80 seats. This way, the Left parties were able to exert considerable pressure on the second UPA government as well, again led by Manmohan Singh.
However, the alliance suffered a defeat in the 2014 general election as it won only 60 seats.
West Bengal: Rise and Decline
The political history of West Bengal can be divided into three stages: the initial decades of Congress dominance, the sweeping Left rule, and the rise of regional politics with Mamata Banerjee.
The Congress swept the polls with a majority of 150 seats in the first post-Independence elections in 1952, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) secured 28 seats.
Congress leaders like Bidhan Chandra Roy concentrated on post-Partition rehabilitation efforts and industrial development but the political environment became tumultuous by the late 1960s, a decade marked by surging food shortages, labour strikes, and internal discord within the Congress.
This instability opened space for alternative ideologies, particularly Left politics. By the late 1960s, coalition governments involving Left parties briefly came to power.
In 1977, the Left Front, led by CPI(M) leader Jyoti Basu, came to power. The Left Front alliance secured a landslide win with 231 seats in the Assembly.
What followed was one of the longest-running democratically elected Communist governments in the world, lasting 34 years until 2011.
However, by 2011, the Left front's industrial policy and the violence at Singur (Tata Nano car plant) and Nandigram (chemical complex), paved the way for Mamata Banerjee, who put an end to 34 years of rule by CPI(M) with her "Maa, Mati, Manush" slogan. Born and raised in the Congress fold in the 1970s, she gained a name for herself as a grassroots politician. In 1998, she left Congress to form the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Nearly 15 years later, she has now been unseated by the BJP from her stronghold.
Tripura--Rise and Decline
The Left Front governed Tripura from 1978–1988, and again from 1993 to 2018. However, in the 2018 Assembly elections, the Left Front was defeated by the BJP-led-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura combine, which won a landslide majority of 43 seats out of the 59 seats. Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP became the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura.
In 2023, the Left Front was again defeated by the BJP-led-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura combine, which won a landslide majority of 34 seats out of the 60 seats.
Kerala--Surviving through the bipolar system
Kerala is the first state to elect a Communist government when the undivided Communist Party of India won the election with 60 seats in 1957.
Since then, the CPI(M)-led Communist parties ruled the state during alternate periods, with Congress too coming to power alternately.
The Left front has been in power in Kerala under E K Nayanar (1980–81, 1987–91, 1996–2001), V S Achuthanandan (2006-11) and Pinarayi Vijayan (2016–incumbent).
E K Nayanar served as the Chief Minister of Kerala for 11 years and later became the longest serving Chief Minister of Kerala.
In 2021, Pinarayi Vijayan became the first chief minister of Kerala to be re-elected after completing a full term (five years) in office after a historic election.
However, this year's defeat in Kerala is a double blow to the CPM-led Left front as it was the last standing fort of the Communist movement in the country.
The CPM will be able to overcome this situation only if it manages to win again in the 2031 Kerala Assembly elections as it won't be easy for the party to make a comeback in West Bengal or Tripura where the party's prospects are much lower.
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