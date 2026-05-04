ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Last Left Citadel Crumbles As CPI(M) Govt Exits In Kerala

The CPM's defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections is a body blow to the party as it lost its only government in the country ( Representational Image (ETV Bharat) )

New Delhi: The gradual vanishing of Communist parties from the country's political landscape, especially from its former strongholds, has now reached a turning point with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left front government in Kerala suffering a major setback in the Assembly elections this time. The BJP coming to power in West Bengal almost simultaneously, something unthinkable a decade ago, has added a eeriness to the uncanny event.

This will be the first time since 1977 that there will be no Communist chief minister in the country.

For the Communist parties in the country, the Left front's defeats in their strongholds in West Bengal in 2011, Tripura in 2018 and now in Kerala have been phenomenal.

In West Bengal, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) defeated the 34-year-old Left Front government in 2011, it marked a major decline in the political history of Left parties.

In Tripura, after 25 years of uninterrupted rule, the Left Front led by the CPI(M) was defeated by the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections, prompting yet another significant political change, including the dismantling of Lenin statues.

Rise of Communist governments

The earliest Communist government was formed in Kerala in 1957, following the founding of the undivided Communist Party of India in 1925. E M S Namboodiripad was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Kerala on April 5, 1957, making him the first Communist leader to head a popularly elected government in the country. Later, C Achutha Menon, a leader from the Communist Party of India (CPI), took over as the Chief Minister of Kerala on November 1, 1969.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Basu was elected the chief minister of West Bengal in 1977 and Nripen Chakraborty as the chief minister of Tripura in 1978, marking long Communist stints in these two states.

UPA regime: The golden period

For the Communist parties, the period of their glory was when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was formed soon after the 2004 general elections, when the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA failed to secure a majority.

The then ruling BJP-led NDA had won only 181 seats out of 544, as opposed to the UPA's tally of 218 seats. The Left Front with 59 MPs kept a steady influence on the then Central government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the UPA won 262 seats, of which the Congress accounted for 206. The CPM-led Third Front garnered around 80 seats. This way, the Left parties were able to exert considerable pressure on the second UPA government as well, again led by Manmohan Singh.

However, the alliance suffered a defeat in the 2014 general election as it won only 60 seats.

West Bengal: Rise and Decline

The political history of West Bengal can be divided into three stages: the initial decades of Congress dominance, the sweeping Left rule, and the rise of regional politics with Mamata Banerjee.