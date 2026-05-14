ETV Bharat / bharat

Police File Chargesheet In First Halala Case Under Uniform Civil Code In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police have filed a chargesheet in the first case related to Nikah halala after the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand.

The case was registered within the Buggawala police station area of ​​Haridwar district. After the police completed their investigation, they recently filed a chargesheet in the court. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Halala is a practice among Muslims under which if a woman divorced through triple talaq wishes to remarry the same person, she must marry another man, consummate the marriage and divorce him before she can remarry her first husband.

According to police officials, sections under which the case has been registered do not have provisions for immediate arrest.

The case was filed around two months back after a woman filed a complaint against her former husband and in-laws alleging that following her marriage she was subjected to "continuous mental and physical harassment."