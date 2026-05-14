Police File Chargesheet In First Halala Case Under Uniform Civil Code In Uttarakhand
A woman filed a complaint against her former husband and in-laws alleging "mental and physical harassment" and divorce through triple talaq, besides coercion over halala.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand police have filed a chargesheet in the first case related to Nikah halala after the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand.
The case was registered within the Buggawala police station area of Haridwar district. After the police completed their investigation, they recently filed a chargesheet in the court. However, no arrests have been made so far.
Halala is a practice among Muslims under which if a woman divorced through triple talaq wishes to remarry the same person, she must marry another man, consummate the marriage and divorce him before she can remarry her first husband.
According to police officials, sections under which the case has been registered do not have provisions for immediate arrest.
The case was filed around two months back after a woman filed a complaint against her former husband and in-laws alleging that following her marriage she was subjected to "continuous mental and physical harassment."
The woman claimed she was eventually divorced through triple talaq and also lodged the complaint of halala against her now former husband, the prime accused. The complaint also names woman's father-in-law and three other people as co-accused.
Shekhar Chandra Suyal, SP (Rural), Haridwar, said that the chargesheet has been filed after the completion of investigation in the case. "The case was registered some two months back. Now that the investigation is complete, a chargesheet has been filed in the court. The sections invoked in this case do not contain any provisions of arrest due to which no person has been arrested. Further action will now proceed in accordance with the court's directives," said Suyal.
Earlier police had taken action under several sections of the UCC which prohibit and criminalise the practice of halala. Other sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, were also added while allegations related to triple talaq were also leveled under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
Following the completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed with the court of the Judicial Magistrate II, Roorkee, after police had previously recorded the statements of the complainant and accused persons.
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