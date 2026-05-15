ETV Bharat / bharat

For Optimum Fuel Utilisation, SC To Hear Cases Virtually On Mondays, Fridays

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays. The apex court judges also "unanimously resolved" to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.

This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to cut down avoidable expenditure due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. "Matters listed on miscellaneous days (i.e. on Mondays, Fridays, or such other days as declared to be miscellaneous), and matters listed during the Court's partial working days, shall be heard by video-conferencing only”, said a circular issued by the apex court.

It added that the registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, maintain stable video-conferencing facilities and extend timely technical assistance so as to avoid any inconvenience to the court.

“To ensure optimum utilisation of fuel, the judges of the Supreme Court have unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves”, said the circular.