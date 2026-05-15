For Optimum Fuel Utilisation, SC To Hear Cases Virtually On Mondays, Fridays
The top court judges "unanimously resolved" to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 15, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays. The apex court judges also "unanimously resolved" to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.
This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to cut down avoidable expenditure due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. "Matters listed on miscellaneous days (i.e. on Mondays, Fridays, or such other days as declared to be miscellaneous), and matters listed during the Court's partial working days, shall be heard by video-conferencing only”, said a circular issued by the apex court.
It added that the registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, maintain stable video-conferencing facilities and extend timely technical assistance so as to avoid any inconvenience to the court.
“To ensure optimum utilisation of fuel, the judges of the Supreme Court have unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves”, said the circular.
It added that till further orders, up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch/section of the registry are permitted to work from home for up to two days per week, provided that the remaining staff remain available in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning.
“The registrar concerned shall ensure that a weekly roster is prepared before the commencement of the week. Staff who are permitted to work from home are directed to remain available on the telephone and be ready to attend the office, in case of requirement, at any time. The concerned officers shall also ensure the timely completion of various tasks assigned to them”, said the circular.
It added that if, after considering the essential nature of the work in a branch or section, the concerned registrar is of the opinion that a work-from-home arrangement is not effective, the registrar may restrict or modify such arrangements for that branch or section.
Read More