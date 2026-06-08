ETV Bharat / bharat

For Missiles And Kamikaze Drone Manufacturing, Ananth Technologies To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Private Limited has announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to set up an industry facility in Dutthaluru, Nellore district, for the manufacturing of missiles and kamikaze drones (also known as loitering munitions or suicide drones).

The state government has already identified 300 acres of land for the project, with the company claiming that the facility will handle the manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing of missiles and kamikaze drones as well as generate direct employment for nearly 750 people.

Officials say that Ananth Technologies intends to develop the missile and drone manufacturing unit in two phases.

“The first phase will be developed with an investment of Rs 300 crore, creating employment opportunities for 200 people, while the second phase will be undertaken with an investment of Rs 700 crore, employing 550 people,” they said.

The proposal outlines a timeline to complete the first phase within 24 months and the second phase within 48 months, starting from the completion of land acquisition and the receipt of necessary approvals.