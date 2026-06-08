For Missiles And Kamikaze Drone Manufacturing, Ananth Technologies To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore In Andhra Pradesh
The company intends to develop the missile and drone manufacturing unit in two phases, which will generate direct employment for 750 people.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Amaravati: Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Private Limited has announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to set up an industry facility in Dutthaluru, Nellore district, for the manufacturing of missiles and kamikaze drones (also known as loitering munitions or suicide drones).
The state government has already identified 300 acres of land for the project, with the company claiming that the facility will handle the manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing of missiles and kamikaze drones as well as generate direct employment for nearly 750 people.
Officials say that Ananth Technologies intends to develop the missile and drone manufacturing unit in two phases.
“The first phase will be developed with an investment of Rs 300 crore, creating employment opportunities for 200 people, while the second phase will be undertaken with an investment of Rs 700 crore, employing 550 people,” they said.
The proposal outlines a timeline to complete the first phase within 24 months and the second phase within 48 months, starting from the completion of land acquisition and the receipt of necessary approvals.
“The company has requested the government to allocate 75 kiloliters of water daily from the Gandipalem Reservoir and construct an approach road connecting National Highway 565 to the project site,” officials added.
Other highlights of the project
Ananth Technologies has also planned to restore 800 aging or expired missiles to full operational status by refurbishing and upgrading them with advanced technology. It also aims to produce up to 4,000 'loitering munitions’ annually across the two phases.
Often referred to as ‘suicide drones,' loitering munitions are crucial among the advanced weapons, symbolizing the technological revolution in the defense sector.
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