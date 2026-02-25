For India, Sustainability Not A Modern Negotiation Agenda, It's A Civilisational Ethic: Bhupender Yadav
The Minister made the statement in his address at the Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI's) World Sustainable Development Summit.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday, said for India, sustainability is not a modern negotiation agenda, it is a civilisational ethic.
The Minister made the statement in his address at the Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI's) World Sustainable Development Summit here.
Speaking on the occasion, "For India, sustainability is not a modern negotiation agenda, it is a civilisational ethic. Therefore, we speak of transformation, we don't speak of abandoning development."
Pointing out that transformation implies structural change, he said in India, parivartan (transformation) signifies deeper consciousness.
"We (India) speak of redefining development within ecological limits with social justice and intergenerational equity. Vision must be anchored in realism and powered by ambition. India's vision is clear to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, reduce emission intensity by a certain percentage, achieve Net Zero by 2070, advance the National Green Hydrogen Mission and build climate-resilient infrastructure," Yadav said.
The Minister further said, "But transformation requires a global vision as well. It seeks to triple renewable energy globally. Climate ambition and climate finance must advance together. When financial mechanisms are transparent, predictable and inclusive, transformation moves from promise to practice."
Talking about the Summit, the Minister said, "I am at the World's Sustainable Summit. I am significantly involved in TERI's work myself. I consider it a privilege to consider myself to inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit. Spanning over five decades, TERI has established itself as a leader in developing evidence-based and science-backed interventions in the fields ranging from clean energy and sustainable agriculture, to water security, land resource management, air pollution and low-emission transport systems "
"More importantly, over the last 25 years, World Sustainable Development Summit has grown into a unique forum from the Global South that brings together governments, industry, academia, civil society and communities, to translate the science of sustainability into policy, partnerships and practical actions. This is not an ordinary achievement. TERI has indeed been a partner of sorts in the field of climate action," he said.
The Minister added, "Today, it is not merely a celebration of legacy, it is a defining moment for humanity and the planet. The umbrella theme of this Summit transformation, vision, voices and values for sustainable development is a strategic necessity."
On the occasion, Yadav also inaugurated ‘Him-CONNECT’, a platform aimed at connecting researchers working in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) with start-ups, investors and policymakers. It is being organised as part of the three-day TERI World Sustainable Development Summit. It will be open to visitors on February 26 and 27. More than 24 technologies, prototypes, patents, and pilot projects developed for the fragile ecosystem of the IHR are being showcased.