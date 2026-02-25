ETV Bharat / bharat

For India, Sustainability Not A Modern Negotiation Agenda, It's A Civilisational Ethic: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, addressing the inaugural session of the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026 organised by TERI, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday, said for India, sustainability is not a modern negotiation agenda, it is a civilisational ethic. The Minister made the statement in his address at the Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI's) World Sustainable Development Summit here. Speaking on the occasion, "For India, sustainability is not a modern negotiation agenda, it is a civilisational ethic. Therefore, we speak of transformation, we don't speak of abandoning development." Pointing out that transformation implies structural change, he said in India, parivartan (transformation) signifies deeper consciousness. "We (India) speak of redefining development within ecological limits with social justice and intergenerational equity. Vision must be anchored in realism and powered by ambition. India's vision is clear to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, reduce emission intensity by a certain percentage, achieve Net Zero by 2070, advance the National Green Hydrogen Mission and build climate-resilient infrastructure," Yadav said.