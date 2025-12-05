ETV Bharat / bharat

For A Green Future: How This Bhopal Woman Entrepreneur Is Transforming Cow Dung Into Eco Paint

Bhopal: Vedic Paint, also known as cow dung paint, is an innovative, eco-friendly and non-toxic wall paint developed in India. It is a sustainable alternative to conventional chemical paints. This follows the ancient Indian traditions and combines with modern environmental needs.

The paint is made primarily from natural ingredients like cow dung, lime, oils and herbal extracts. There is no chemical adulteration in it. It is non-toxic and free from heavy metals, which improves indoor air quality. Vedic paint is a natural thermal insulator, which helps in keeping homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Yasholta Singh is a Vedic Paint manufacturer, and she has created a startup making natural paint from cow dung and gum. During a discussion with ETV Bharat, Yasholta explained how she got the idea for this Vedic paint and what are the special features of this paint.

Yasholta said, "We have considered cow dung useful for centuries. Our grandmothers used to coat our homes and walls with cow dung. This made our homes look beautiful and brought positive energy. Then we discovered that cow dung could also be used to make paint and putty. After this, I took training in making cow dung paint and launched a startup. Today, we work with over 50 women living in slums. We provide them with employment and generate income from it. Although we don't have a brand name yet, we are planning to do so soon."