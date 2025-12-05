For A Green Future: How This Bhopal Woman Entrepreneur Is Transforming Cow Dung Into Eco Paint
The paint also called Vedic paint is made from natural ingredients like cow dung, lime, oils and herbal extracts.
Bhopal: Vedic Paint, also known as cow dung paint, is an innovative, eco-friendly and non-toxic wall paint developed in India. It is a sustainable alternative to conventional chemical paints. This follows the ancient Indian traditions and combines with modern environmental needs.
The paint is made primarily from natural ingredients like cow dung, lime, oils and herbal extracts. There is no chemical adulteration in it. It is non-toxic and free from heavy metals, which improves indoor air quality. Vedic paint is a natural thermal insulator, which helps in keeping homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
Yasholta Singh is a Vedic Paint manufacturer, and she has created a startup making natural paint from cow dung and gum. During a discussion with ETV Bharat, Yasholta explained how she got the idea for this Vedic paint and what are the special features of this paint.
Yasholta said, "We have considered cow dung useful for centuries. Our grandmothers used to coat our homes and walls with cow dung. This made our homes look beautiful and brought positive energy. Then we discovered that cow dung could also be used to make paint and putty. After this, I took training in making cow dung paint and launched a startup. Today, we work with over 50 women living in slums. We provide them with employment and generate income from it. Although we don't have a brand name yet, we are planning to do so soon."
She explained, "Homes using Vedic Paint and putty have zero radiation. This has been well tested. Besides, such homes remain warm during winter and cool during summer. The special thing is that unlike commercial plastic paint and distemper, it contains no chemicals.”
Yasholta said that they are also making dung putty. After applying cow dung paint and putty, the walls are protected from rain and dampness.
She continued, “To make Vedic paint, water is added in the same proportion to the amount of cow dung taken. This mixture is then heated to a temperature of 100 degrees Celsius. Caustic soda is then added. This makes the colour slightly lighter. Whatever liquid is available in it is used in making the paint. However, by drying its solid part and adding lime and talcum powder to it, we prepare the best putty available in the market. It does not contain any chemicals."
Mapcast PRO Vikas Shende observed, “The distemper and emulsion paint made from cow dung by Yasholta Singh of Bhopal has many benefits. This paint makes an ideal protective layer for putty and walls, is waterproof and durable. It dries within four hours of use. Furthermore, this paint is certified by BIS standards. Cow dung paint contains negligible volatile carbon compounds, which reduces evaporation and does not cause eye irritation."
