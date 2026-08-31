ETV Bharat / bharat

Footpaths Sacred And Safe Space For Pedestrians: Delhi HC Enhances Victim Barber's Compensation

New Delhi: Asserting that footpaths are sacred and safe spaces that are not meant for vehicles, the Delhi High Court has held that a roadside barber hit by a rashly driven truck is not liable for "contributory negligence".

Justice Anish Dayal passed the judgement on August 19 while enhancing the compensation payable to the victim barber who operated his shop on a footpath in Anand Parbat Industrial Area here.

The judge set aside the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal's 2022 decision to reduce the compensation amount by 30 per cent on account of "contributory negligence" and ordered the insurance company to pay Rs 1.71 lakh along with interest of 6 per cent per annum to the appellant barber.

The appellant, who worked by putting a barber chair on the footpath itself, was grievously injured in September 2019 when the truck being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit him.