ETV Bharat / bharat

Food Safety Watchdog FSSAI Seeks Detailed Explanation From Blinkit On Poor Quality Egg Complaints

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has sought an explanation from quick-commerce player Blinkit regarding consumer complaints about the sale of poor-quality eggs on its platform, sources said. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken 'suo-moto cognisance' of consumer complaints on social media platforms.

The sources said the FSSAI has written to Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd on Friday, directing them to send a "comprehensive ATR (action taken report)" within a week regarding these complaints.

Many consumers have complained about the bad odour and rubber-like texture of egg, they said, adding that e-commerce companies are also responsible for the quality of products sold on their platforms.