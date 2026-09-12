ETV Bharat / bharat

Food Regulator Directs Nilgiri Oil And Allied Industries, Aquagri To Recall 2 Products

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has asked two companies, Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries and Aquagri Processing, to immediately recall two products from the market due to high pesticide residues and safety concerns.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued "recall orders to two Food Business Operators (FBOs) under the FSS Act, 2006, following lab testing and evaluations.

The regulator has asked Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries to recall its coriander powder, Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder, due to high pesticide residues. In the case of Aquagri Processing, the FSSAI has directed immediate recall of "Carrageenan' product from the market due to safety concerns.

A regulatory sample of "Carrageenan", drawn by the FSSAI Southern Region, was found not satisfactory with respect to Cadmium and did not conform to the specifications prescribed under the Regulations.

The food analyst accordingly opined that the submitted food sample was "Unsafe". The result was the same in retesting.

"Based on the findings of the Referral Food Laboratory, the product "Carrageenan" has been found to be unsafe, and its manufacture is in contravention of the applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules/ Regulations made thereunder," the regulator said while passing the recall order.