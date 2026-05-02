ETV Bharat / bharat

Food Prices Likely To Spiral After Rs 993 Rate Hike In Commercial Gas Cylinder, Tamil Nadu Traders Shocked

Chennai: Food prices are likely to go up further after the rate of commercial gas cylinder was increased by Rs 993 on Thursday.

The price of a 19-kilo gram commercial cylinder had already been raised by Rs 144 last March and by Rs 203 in April. As a result, restaurants and roadside eateries had already hiked the prices of everything — from tea to full meals.

"Due to the shortage of gas cylinders, the hotel business has been incurring losses for the past two months. Although the price of commercial cylinders was hiked by Rs 993, we are unable to procure cylinders at the government-fixed rate of Rs 3,239. Instead, cylinders are being sold in the black market at inflated prices ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000. The government must take appropriate measures to curb this," said Muthuramalingam, a hotel owner from Teynampet.

In the wake of the conflict in South Asia, a shortage of gas cylinders swept across Tamil Nadu. Restaurants in various cities—including Chennai—were forced to reduce the variety of dishes offered on their menus. Many establishments were pushed to the brink of closure.