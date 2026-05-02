Food Prices Likely To Spiral After Rs 993 Rate Hike In Commercial Gas Cylinder, Tamil Nadu Traders Shocked
They are planning to stage protests if this rate hike is not withdrawn; hoteliers say they have been incurring losses for the past two months
Published : May 2, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Chennai: Food prices are likely to go up further after the rate of commercial gas cylinder was increased by Rs 993 on Thursday.
The price of a 19-kilo gram commercial cylinder had already been raised by Rs 144 last March and by Rs 203 in April. As a result, restaurants and roadside eateries had already hiked the prices of everything — from tea to full meals.
"Due to the shortage of gas cylinders, the hotel business has been incurring losses for the past two months. Although the price of commercial cylinders was hiked by Rs 993, we are unable to procure cylinders at the government-fixed rate of Rs 3,239. Instead, cylinders are being sold in the black market at inflated prices ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000. The government must take appropriate measures to curb this," said Muthuramalingam, a hotel owner from Teynampet.
In the wake of the conflict in South Asia, a shortage of gas cylinders swept across Tamil Nadu. Restaurants in various cities—including Chennai—were forced to reduce the variety of dishes offered on their menus. Many establishments were pushed to the brink of closure.
"The prices of groceries and raw materials have already gone up. While we are already grappling with immense difficulties in managing operational costs—such as restaurant rentals, employee wages, and electricity bills—a sudden, single-day hike of Rs 993 in cylinder prices will inflict a devastating blow," said a hotel owner.
Food prices have already risen by Rs 20 to 30. A lunch previously sold for Rs 130 is now priced at Rs 150; a dosa, previously priced at Rs 70, is now available for Rs 90; a puri set has gone up from Rs 70 to Rs 90; and a parotta has increased from Rs 15 to Rs 25. The prices of tea and coffee have also risen by up to Rs 5.
"Since domestic gas cylinders are already in short supply, people are frequently compelled to dine at hotels. Given this situation, the current hike in commercial cylinder prices — which drives up the cost of hotel food — will result in an additional monthly expenditure of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for every family," lamented Sekar, a resident of Teynampet.
Traders are planning to stage protests if this rate hike is not withdrawn. "The hike in the price of commercial gas cylinders has driven up the cost of food consumed by ordinary citizens, including the poor and daily-wage labourers. The Union government must immediately reconsider this cylinder price hike. If the price increase is not withdrawn, we plan to stage protests," said Vikramaraja, president of the Federation of Traders' Associations.