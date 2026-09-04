ETV Bharat / bharat

Food For Thought: 2 Lakh FPUs Taste Success, Generate 11 Lakh Jobs

Hyderabad: Here’s a government scheme meant for micro food processing units which has yielded results on a macro level: Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME).

Launched on June 29, 2020, it has supported over two lakh food processing units (FPUs) in six years. Until June 11, 2026, over two lakh individual micro food processing enterprises have received support under the credit-linked subsidy component. Over 44 per cent of these beneficiaries have been women entrepreneurs. Seed capital assistance has been approved for 4.18 lakh members of self-help groups (SHGs).

Additionally, the scheme has engaged 1,72,870 beneficiaries and other stakeholders through capacity-building programmes. So far, over 1.76 lakh individuals have received technical training in food processing, packaging and business skills under the scheme. Women constitute approximately 77 per cent of the trainees.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), which operates under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the country's food processing industry is currently valued at approximately Rs 50.29 lakh crore ($535 billion). This accounts for about 32 per cent of the nation's total food market.

Globally, India's food processing industry ranks fifth in terms of production, consumption and exports. It contributes approximately 14 per cent to the manufacturing GDP, 13 per cent to exports, and 6 per cent to total industrial investment. The industry is projected to grow to nearly Rs 66 lakh crore (approximately $700 billion) by 2030.

Significantly, only 42,800 units of the country's food processing industry operate within the organised (registered) sector, whereas 25 lakh units remain unorganised. The government introduced the PMFME scheme to bring these unorganised units into the organised framework.

The PMFME scheme is part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)' campaign and was launched to promote local products — aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' initiative — within the food processing sector. Through this scheme, financial, technical and business support is provided for establishing new units or upgrading existing ones.

According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), a total project investment exceeding Rs 20,300 crore has been mobilised at the ground level through this scheme. Banks have sanctioned loan credit worth over Rs 15,000 crore for the modernisation and establishment of new micro units.

Additionally, seed capital assistance amounting to Rs 1,182.48 crore has been disbursed directly into bank accounts to financially strengthen self-help groups.

Bihar ‘Best State’