Food For Thought: 2 Lakh FPUs Taste Success, Generate 11 Lakh Jobs
The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme is proving to be a game changer; over 44% of its beneficiaries are women.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Here’s a government scheme meant for micro food processing units which has yielded results on a macro level: Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME).
Launched on June 29, 2020, it has supported over two lakh food processing units (FPUs) in six years. Until June 11, 2026, over two lakh individual micro food processing enterprises have received support under the credit-linked subsidy component. Over 44 per cent of these beneficiaries have been women entrepreneurs. Seed capital assistance has been approved for 4.18 lakh members of self-help groups (SHGs).
Additionally, the scheme has engaged 1,72,870 beneficiaries and other stakeholders through capacity-building programmes. So far, over 1.76 lakh individuals have received technical training in food processing, packaging and business skills under the scheme. Women constitute approximately 77 per cent of the trainees.
According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), which operates under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the country's food processing industry is currently valued at approximately Rs 50.29 lakh crore ($535 billion). This accounts for about 32 per cent of the nation's total food market.
Globally, India's food processing industry ranks fifth in terms of production, consumption and exports. It contributes approximately 14 per cent to the manufacturing GDP, 13 per cent to exports, and 6 per cent to total industrial investment. The industry is projected to grow to nearly Rs 66 lakh crore (approximately $700 billion) by 2030.
Significantly, only 42,800 units of the country's food processing industry operate within the organised (registered) sector, whereas 25 lakh units remain unorganised. The government introduced the PMFME scheme to bring these unorganised units into the organised framework.
The PMFME scheme is part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)' campaign and was launched to promote local products — aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' initiative — within the food processing sector. Through this scheme, financial, technical and business support is provided for establishing new units or upgrading existing ones.
According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), a total project investment exceeding Rs 20,300 crore has been mobilised at the ground level through this scheme. Banks have sanctioned loan credit worth over Rs 15,000 crore for the modernisation and establishment of new micro units.
Additionally, seed capital assistance amounting to Rs 1,182.48 crore has been disbursed directly into bank accounts to financially strengthen self-help groups.
Bihar ‘Best State’
Bihar has secured the highest number of sanctioned units under the PMFME scheme nationwide. According to the latest data from the MoFPI, Bihar has surpassed states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Since the scheme's inception, assistance has been approved for over 32,100 micro food processing units in Bihar.
Clusters associated with makhana (foxnut), litchi, mango and maize (grain processing) have contributed most to this success in Bihar. The implementation of the 'One District One Product (ODOP)' initiative played a pivotal role. A record number of applications were submitted by youth and self-help groups from Bihar's Mithilanchal region and North Bihar districts — specifically Samastipur, Darbhanga, and Madhubani — to set up makhana processing units.
In recognition of this outstanding performance, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan presented the 'Best State' award (in the 'Highest Sanction Achiever' category) to Bihar at the National PMFME Conclave held in August 2026.
According to the MoFPI, with the help of credit support, in the last six years, over 75,000 factories have become part of the formal economy by taking Udyam Aadhaar, FSSAI licence and GST registration. Apart from this, this entire system generated about 11 lakh direct and indirect jobs.
Almost 90 per cent of the beneficiaries are first-generation entrepreneurs. The ministry also provides opportunities to micro food processing enterprises to showcase their products and facilitate business-to-business (B2B) meetings to connect with the domestic and global markets.
According to the MoFPI, PMFME beneficiaries have reported an increase of about 1.7 times in their average turnover after receiving the help. Most of the beneficiaries have talked about better access to the market and improvement in the distribution network. Over 85 per cent of the beneficiaries receiving credit-linked subsidy and almost 80 per cent of the SHG members have reported better market linkages after availing the scheme.
Now the ministry, in sync with the tenure of the 16th Finance Commission, proposes to continue the PMFME scheme for another five years (2026-31). It also proposes to increase the maximum limit of the credit-linked subsidy, which is currently Rs 10 lakh per unit.
At the beginning of the scheme, a budget of Rs 10,000 crore was kept for the MoFPI. It was approved to be implemented from 2020-21 to 2024-25, but was later extended till September 2026.
According to the ministry, the share of processed food exports in agri-food exports has increased from 13.7 per cent in 2014-15 to 20.4 per cent in 2024-25. The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), 2023-24, notes that the food processing sector is one of the highest employment-generating sectors in the organised manufacturing sector. Its share is 12.83 per cent. From January 2025, a total of 56,542 loans have been sanctioned under the credit-linked subsidy component of the PMFME scheme.
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