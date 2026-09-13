ETV Bharat / bharat

Food Distribution, Bird Feeding Banned At Jammu Kashmir Shrines; Waqf Board Order Sparks Backlash

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has banned bird feeding and the distribution of eatables inside its shrines and properties, citing rising waste management issues and stray dog hazards.

Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi on Sunday said that the management has made separate sheds outside shrine premises where such food items can be distributed.

“I appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to bring those things inside Dargahs and Khanqas which bring disrespect to these sacred places,” she said.

Food being distributed at a Srinagar shrine (File/ANI)

Earlier, speaking to reporters during her visit to Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani’s (RA) shrine in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam district, Andrabi said distribution of food items inside shrines becomes a source of waste and feed for birds like pigeons, disrupts cleanliness and maintenance of the shrines and attracts canines.

“I request women not to bring tehri to Dargahs as it is scattered across these places. I am announcing through the media a complete ban on bird feeding and distribution of any such items which can attract dogs inside the Dargahs. These practices will be completely banned; I urge people to cooperate in it,” she said.

A view of Hazratbal Shrine ( Dargah Sharif), in Srinagar (File/ANI)

Andrabi, who is BJP’s executive member, said such a decision is aimed at keeping these shrines clean. “People must understand that these shrines and Khanqas must be kept neat and clean. Their properties must be respected and maintained properly without causing any damage. We cannot build these properties again and again. These facilities were built once,” she said.

However, her announcement created a backlash from people in Kashmir, prompting her to issue a clarification that her statement was misrepresented. Many opposed her decision of a complete ban, and they said it is linked with faith.