Food Distribution, Bird Feeding Banned At Jammu Kashmir Shrines; Waqf Board Order Sparks Backlash
The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board banned food distribution and bird feeding inside shrines to curb waste and strays, sparking strong backlash over traditional practices.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has banned bird feeding and the distribution of eatables inside its shrines and properties, citing rising waste management issues and stray dog hazards.
Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi on Sunday said that the management has made separate sheds outside shrine premises where such food items can be distributed.
“I appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to bring those things inside Dargahs and Khanqas which bring disrespect to these sacred places,” she said.
Earlier, speaking to reporters during her visit to Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani’s (RA) shrine in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam district, Andrabi said distribution of food items inside shrines becomes a source of waste and feed for birds like pigeons, disrupts cleanliness and maintenance of the shrines and attracts canines.
“I request women not to bring tehri to Dargahs as it is scattered across these places. I am announcing through the media a complete ban on bird feeding and distribution of any such items which can attract dogs inside the Dargahs. These practices will be completely banned; I urge people to cooperate in it,” she said.
Andrabi, who is BJP’s executive member, said such a decision is aimed at keeping these shrines clean. “People must understand that these shrines and Khanqas must be kept neat and clean. Their properties must be respected and maintained properly without causing any damage. We cannot build these properties again and again. These facilities were built once,” she said.
However, her announcement created a backlash from people in Kashmir, prompting her to issue a clarification that her statement was misrepresented. Many opposed her decision of a complete ban, and they said it is linked with faith.
The distribution of food, such as tehri (traditional yellow rice), mutton, and sweets such as halwa, alongside bird feeding at shrines across the Kashmir Valley, is a generations-old Islamic tradition rooted in charity and faith.
Ruling party National Conference chief spokesperson and legislator from Zadibal opposed the ban while suggesting “respecting tradition and faith”.
“Our traditions and culture did not begin in 2019, nor with the present Waqf Board. People have offered Niyaz, Tahri and food at shrines for generations; we grew up seeing it. These are practices we have grown up seeing, rooted in generations of faith and devotion,” Sadiq posted on X.
Our traditions and culture did not begin in 2019, nor with the present Waqf Board. People have offered Niyaz, Tahri and food at shrines for generations, we grew up seeing it. These are practices we have grown up seeing, rooted in generations of faith and devotion.— Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) September 13, 2026
Across the…
“Across the world, people are offered alternatives, not blanket bans. The focus should be on cleanliness, hygiene and proper management, while respecting tradition and faith,” he adds.
Former minister and Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said instead of imposing a blanket ban, the Board should focus on proper cleanliness and waste management.
“Banning food distribution, particularly tehri, and bird feeding at shrines across the Valley is not the solution to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at these revered places. These are longstanding traditions, followed by generations with faith and devotion, and should be respected,” he said.
Banning food distribution, particularly tehri, and bird feeding at shrines across the Valley is not the solution to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at these revered places.— Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) September 13, 2026
These are longstanding traditions, followed by generations with faith and devotion, and should be…
“Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi should reconsider the announcement. Instead of imposing a blanket ban, the Board should focus on proper cleanliness and waste management while allowing these traditions to continue in a regulated manner,” Bukhari added.
Some wildlife officials supported the Andrabi ban order on bird feeding, particularly pigeons, at shrines.
Intesar Suhail, a wildlife Warden of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department, said improper bird feeding has created a pigeon menace.
“You would never see any other bird species feeding with pigeons, and these are feral pigeons which have almost become pests with no role in ecology or human welfare. Just like we have the menace of stray dogs because of improper garbage disposal, we now have the pigeon menace because of improper bird feeding methods,” he said.
Shafiq Ahmad, a local, said that pigeon feeding was causing tremendous pollution and the entire areas around the shrines and khanqahs were made dirty.
“Recent research has found that pigeon droppings are causing chest diseases. So banning feeding pigeons at places of public resort is a welcome step. But prohibiting our centuries-old religious and cultural practices of making offerings in the form of eatables shall never be welcomed, as it is not against public health but an interference with one's faith,” he said.
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