'Following Situation': MEA On Protests By Garment Workers In Bangladesh
The latest wave of protests has forced 670 of around 4,000 registered garment factories to shut in Dhaka, Gazipur and central Mymensingh
By PTI
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is following the situation arising out of the protests by garment workers in Bangladesh. The garment workers are holding protests over their demand for higher pay, prompting authorities to deploy additional paramilitary forces after reports surfaced of vandalism and violence.
The latest wave of protests has forced 670 of around 4,000 registered garment factories to shut in Dhaka, Gazipur and central Mymensingh, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
Bi-weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (November 03, 2026) https://t.co/uhHIFvGPRH— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 3, 2026
"We have been following the situation in Bangladesh. There have been developments there, and we continue to follow those developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
"As far as the India-Bangladesh relationship is concerned, we want to work towards a positive, forward-looking, and constructive relationship," he said at his regular media briefing.
To a question on the Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh, Jaiswal said both sides have a "joint rivers commission, and it is the structured mechanism for discussion on all cross-boundary rivers, including Ganga".
The Ganga Water Treaty was inked in December 1996 and provides for a mechanism for sharing of the river water between the two riparian states. The treaty expires this year.
Jaiswal gave an indirect response to a question on whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would undertake a visit to India. "We have already extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India, and if there is an update, I will keep you informed," he said.
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