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'Following Situation': MEA On Protests By Garment Workers In Bangladesh

Security personnel present as garment workers launch a massive protest over their wages, in Dhaka on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 ( ANI Screengrab )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is following the situation arising out of the protests by garment workers in Bangladesh. The garment workers are holding protests over their demand for higher pay, prompting authorities to deploy additional paramilitary forces after reports surfaced of vandalism and violence.

The latest wave of protests has forced 670 of around 4,000 registered garment factories to shut in Dhaka, Gazipur and central Mymensingh, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"We have been following the situation in Bangladesh. There have been developments there, and we continue to follow those developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "As far as the India-Bangladesh relationship is concerned, we want to work towards a positive, forward-looking, and constructive relationship," he said at his regular media briefing.