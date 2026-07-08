ETV Bharat / bharat

Following Badrinath Donation Theft, Other Temples Change Rules

Dehradun: In the wake of pilgrim donation thefts being reported from temples across the country, the allegations of irregularities with donation funds at Badrinath Dham has sparked a state-wide debate in Uttarakhand over transparency and administrative oversight in temple donation systems.

Following allegations that surfaced on social media, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) initiated an internal inquiry, followed by departmental action. The matter is now under police investigation. Meanwhile, other major religious sites in Uttarakhand have also begun reviewing their systems to ensure the faith of devotees remains unshaken.

What Happened At Bardrinath?

The controversy erupted when allegations of irregularities in the Badrinath Temple's offering funds went viral on social media. Treating the allegations seriously, the BKTC ordered a high-level inquiry. Following the emergence of certain facts during the preliminary investigation, Pramod Nautiyal — an employee posted at the Chairman's office — was suspended.

Subsequently, based on a written complaint from a temple official, a case was registered at the Badrinath police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police launched a criminal investigation. Currently, alongside the departmental probe, the police are attempting to uncover full details of the case by examining CCTV footage, documents, and other evidence.

A separate inquiry committee, headed by the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner, is also investigating the incident. The registration of the case and the suspension of the employee make it evident that some form of irregularity over donations did indeed take place.

Uttarakhand's Char Dham shrines are centres of faith for millions of devotees from India and abroad. From time to time, controversies surrounding these shrines have also become topics of discussion. Questions have been raised regarding VIP darshan, and debates have occurred concerning pilgrimage arrangements.

Viral videos and allegations on social media have occasionally forced the administration to issue clarifications. Still, every small incident involving these shrines becomes a subject of national debate, with issues ranging from disputes over gold to controversies involving QR codes.

Rumbles In Other Temples