Following Badrinath Donation Theft, Other Temples Change Rules
Across Uttarakhand, temples have changed their procedures following the Badrinath offering controversy, stepping up vigilance regarding their donation systems.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Dehradun: In the wake of pilgrim donation thefts being reported from temples across the country, the allegations of irregularities with donation funds at Badrinath Dham has sparked a state-wide debate in Uttarakhand over transparency and administrative oversight in temple donation systems.
Following allegations that surfaced on social media, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) initiated an internal inquiry, followed by departmental action. The matter is now under police investigation. Meanwhile, other major religious sites in Uttarakhand have also begun reviewing their systems to ensure the faith of devotees remains unshaken.
What Happened At Bardrinath?
The controversy erupted when allegations of irregularities in the Badrinath Temple's offering funds went viral on social media. Treating the allegations seriously, the BKTC ordered a high-level inquiry. Following the emergence of certain facts during the preliminary investigation, Pramod Nautiyal — an employee posted at the Chairman's office — was suspended.
Subsequently, based on a written complaint from a temple official, a case was registered at the Badrinath police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police launched a criminal investigation. Currently, alongside the departmental probe, the police are attempting to uncover full details of the case by examining CCTV footage, documents, and other evidence.
A separate inquiry committee, headed by the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner, is also investigating the incident. The registration of the case and the suspension of the employee make it evident that some form of irregularity over donations did indeed take place.
Uttarakhand's Char Dham shrines are centres of faith for millions of devotees from India and abroad. From time to time, controversies surrounding these shrines have also become topics of discussion. Questions have been raised regarding VIP darshan, and debates have occurred concerning pilgrimage arrangements.
Viral videos and allegations on social media have occasionally forced the administration to issue clarifications. Still, every small incident involving these shrines becomes a subject of national debate, with issues ranging from disputes over gold to controversies involving QR codes.
Rumbles In Other Temples
Following the incident at Badrinath, other major temples in Uttarakhand have increased vigilance on donations and temple operations. The administration of the famous Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar implemented several new measures, including not having pockets in kurtas of priests on duty. Monitoring of donation boxes has also been intensified, and CCTV camera networks have been strengthened.
Instructions have been issued to keep a close watch on the process of handling offerings. Keeping the dignity and safety of women in mind, the temple administration also decided that no priest would place his hand on the head or forehead of female devotees while blessing them. The administration described these changes as necessary steps to raise the trust of devotees.
Amid these controversies, the existing donation collection system at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar — one of Uttarakhand's largest religious sites — has come under the spotlight. Tanmay Vashishth, General Secretary of the Ganga Sabha, clarified that if devotees make donations, a formal receipt is issued, ensuring the process remains transparent.
Scout and guide groups, and service committees at ghats, also collect contributions against receipts. These funds are used for sanitation and for arranging facilities for pilgrims. The Ganga Sabha has appealed to pilgrims to insist on an official receipt before making a donation.
Political Toll
The issue of alleged misappropriation of offerings at Badrinath Dham has transcended religious boundaries to become a political issue. Questioning the functioning of the government and the temple committee, the Congress has demanded an impartial inquiry. Badrinath MLA Lakhpat Butola observed a fast in protest and demanded the removal of the BKTC Chairman.
The Congress also sent its chief spokesperson, Alok Sharma, to Uttarakhand to highlight the donation theft controversy; he, too, fiercely criticised the BJP and the Dhami government over the matter.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has now responded to the Badrinath controversy for the first time. He said his government has handed over the investigation to the Garhwal Divisional Commissioner. Based on facts revealed during the preliminary inquiry, a concerned individual has been suspended, and a police case registered.
The CM said unequivocally that the theft of temple offerings is not merely an economic offense, but a betrayal of faith, "a crime graver than cow slaughter". He promised that no guilty person would receive protection; and that the law will take its course.
Also Read:
- As Heinous As Cow Slaughter, Parents' Murder: Dhami On Badrinath Temple Theft
- Badrinath Dham Donation Row: FIR Filed Against BKTC Official, Probe Launched
- 'Badrinath Dham Donation Irregularities': Hindu Organisation Demands Judicial Probe, Temple Body Says Accusers Lack Proof
- Alarmed By Ram Mandir Donation Theft, BKTC Issues Directive To Its Shrines In Uttarakhand