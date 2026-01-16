Foggy Mornings, Freezing Nights Trouble Delhi-NCR; Train And Flight Services Disrupted, AQI Drops To 'Very Poor'
New Delhi: Dense fog and intense cold wave conditions continued to grip large parts of North India on Friday. Poor visibility affected road, rail and air traffic; consequently delaying several long-distance trains by hours, while some flights were cancelled or had to be rescheduled. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)’s air quality remained in the very poor category, officials said.
The combined impact of harsh weather and ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) levels has left people struggling through another difficult winter morning.
Air Quality Index (AQI) In Delhi-NCR
Delhi’s air quality remained a serious concern, with the overall AQI at 346 at 7 AM on Friday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Several areas across the national capital reported AQI levels above 300. Anand Vihar recorded 354, Ashok Vihar 367, ITO 362, RK Puram 374, Patparganj 372, Wazirpur 374, Chandni Chowk 370 and Dwarka Sector 8 369. Health experts advised residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activities until air quality improves.
Health experts warned that prolonged exposure to hazardous air quality and restricted outdoor movement can negatively impact daily routines and health, especially for vulnerable groups.
Weather In Delhi-NCR
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave conditions continue to prevail across the region, though Delhi saw a slight respite from bone-chilling temperatures after a five-day cold wave spell. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, about two degrees higher than the previous day. However, temperatures remained well below normal.
At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature settled at 4.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 notches below normal. Palam recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius, about 2.8 notches below normal, while Lodhi Road logged 4.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 notches below normal. The Ridge station recorded a relatively higher minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, though it was still 3.5 notches below normal, and Ayanagar reported 4.3 degrees Celsius.
The IMD said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
A day earlier, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest January minimum since 2023, while Palam had touched 2.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, its lowest since 2010.
Dense fog during the early morning hours significantly reduced visibility, affecting both surface and air transport.
Dense Fog Grips Delhi
In Delhi, Palam recorded 800 metres of visibility, while Safdarjung reported 700 metres under shallow fog conditions. IMD warned that cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, while cold day conditions may persist in parts of the region. The sky is expected to remain mainly clear during the day, turning partly cloudy by evening.
Train Services Disrupted, Passengers Face Long Delays
Dense fog caused major disruptions to rail operations at Delhi’s major railway stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Poor visibility forced trains to run at reduced speeds, leading to widespread delays.
At New Delhi Railway Station:
- Shiv Ganga Superfast Express (12559): Late by 1 hour 54 minutes
- Mahamana Express (22417): Late by 2 hours 45 minutes
- Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani (22830): Late by 1 hour 16 minutes
- Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani (12301): Late by 1 hour 18 minutes
- Banaras-New Delhi Superfast Express (12581): Late by 1 hour 50 minutes
Several other trains, including Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani, Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranchi–New Delhi Rajdhani, Magadh Express, Sachkhand Express, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, Amrit Bharat Express and Kerala Superfast Express, were also delayed by over an hour.
At Anand Vihar Terminal:
- Banaras-Anand Vihar Garib Rath: Late by 1 hour 23 minutes
- Jansadharan Express: Late by 1 hour 10 minutes
- Satyagrah Express: Late by 2 hours 40 minutes
- Purbiya Express: Late by 1 hour 5 minutes
- Haldia-Anand Vihar Superfast Express: Late by 4 hours 32 minutes
At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:
- Mahakaushal Express: Late by 2 hours 10 minutes
- Kerala Superfast Express & Kalinga Utkal Express: Late by around 1 hour and 30 minutes
- Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express: Late by 2 hours 40 minutes
Several other trains also are running with delays of less than an hour.
Railway authorities said they were operating with extra caution to ensure passenger safety, which may continue to cause delays and schedule changes. Travellers have been advised to check the real-time train status before heading to the station.
Flights Cancelled, Delayed Due to Low Visibility
Adverse weather conditions also disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Several airports in northern and eastern India experienced severely reduced visibility due to dense fog. At 5.30 am, Amritsar, Adampur, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Hindon and Saharanpur all recorded zero visibility.
- IndiGo flight 6E-6820 (Delhi-Nagpur) was cancelled
- IndiGo flight 6E-6741 (Delhi-Chandigarh) was also cancelled
Airport authorities said flights were being operated under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which could result in further delays. Passengers were advised to remain in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates. Ground staff were also deployed across terminals to assist travellers.
Schools Closed in Gautam Buddh Nagar
In view of the prevailing weather conditions, authorities ordered the closure of schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. All schools from Nursery to Class 8 will remain closed on January 16 and 17, as per an order issued by the district administration.
