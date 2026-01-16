ETV Bharat / bharat

Foggy Mornings, Freezing Nights Trouble Delhi-NCR; Train And Flight Services Disrupted, AQI Drops To 'Very Poor'

Vehicles move slowly along a foggy Delhi road as visibility drops sharply during the ongoing cold wave. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Dense fog and intense cold wave conditions continued to grip large parts of North India on Friday. Poor visibility affected road, rail and air traffic; consequently delaying several long-distance trains by hours, while some flights were cancelled or had to be rescheduled. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)’s air quality remained in the very poor category, officials said.

The combined impact of harsh weather and ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) levels has left people struggling through another difficult winter morning.

Air Quality Index (AQI) In Delhi-NCR

Delhi’s air quality remained a serious concern, with the overall AQI at 346 at 7 AM on Friday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several areas across the national capital reported AQI levels above 300. Anand Vihar recorded 354, Ashok Vihar 367, ITO 362, RK Puram 374, Patparganj 372, Wazirpur 374, Chandni Chowk 370 and Dwarka Sector 8 369. Health experts advised residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activities until air quality improves.

Health experts warned that prolonged exposure to hazardous air quality and restricted outdoor movement can negatively impact daily routines and health, especially for vulnerable groups.

Weather In Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave conditions continue to prevail across the region, though Delhi saw a slight respite from bone-chilling temperatures after a five-day cold wave spell. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, about two degrees higher than the previous day. However, temperatures remained well below normal.

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature settled at 4.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 notches below normal. Palam recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius, about 2.8 notches below normal, while Lodhi Road logged 4.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 notches below normal. The Ridge station recorded a relatively higher minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, though it was still 3.5 notches below normal, and Ayanagar reported 4.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

A day earlier, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest January minimum since 2023, while Palam had touched 2.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, its lowest since 2010.

Dense fog during the early morning hours significantly reduced visibility, affecting both surface and air transport.

Dense Fog Grips Delhi

In Delhi, Palam recorded 800 metres of visibility, while Safdarjung reported 700 metres under shallow fog conditions. IMD warned that cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, while cold day conditions may persist in parts of the region. The sky is expected to remain mainly clear during the day, turning partly cloudy by evening.