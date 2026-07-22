Foetus Goes Missing As Sikar Woman Is Transferred To Jaipur, Probe Ordered
The six-month pregnant woman was first taken to Mother and Child Hospital in Neem Ka Thana, before being referred to a higher facility in Jaipur.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Sikar: A bizarre case has come to light from Neem Ka Thana area of Sikar district, where a foetus has allegedly gone missing from a woman's womb.
The woman's family created a ruckus at the local hospital, claiming they had brought the pregnant woman to the hospital from where she was referred to Jaipur. The doctor in Jaipur disclosed that she was not carrying a baby. The family claims that the woman was over six months pregnant, and alleged that her foetus disappeared at the Neem Ka Thana hospital. The matter is being probed by a four-member inquiry committee.
Sources disclosed that Kiran of Kotada was brought to Neem Ka Thana's Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) on the morning of July 19, after she complained of abdominal pain and excessive bleeding. According to the hospital administration, the woman's condition became critical after first aid. Thereafter, she was referred to Jaipur.
Dr G S Chapola, the doctor in-charge of MCH, said neither childbirth nor abortion was carried out at the hospital. “The CCTV footage shows the woman's stay at the hospital for less than half an hour. Her family members were present throughout,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kiran’s husband, Dalip alleged that his wife was brought to the hospital in normal condition, but her bleeding worsened there. Upon arrival in Jaipur, the doctors confirmed that there was no foetus in the womb. The family claims the foetus was removed at the MCH and that they were not informed about this.
MCH authorities said Kiran’s one-month-old sonography report had shown a congenital abnormality in the foetus at approximately 28 weeks of pregnancy. The hospital administration has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter.
Kiran’s father-in-law, Omprakash has filed a complaint with the subdivision officer, demanding a fair investigation and action against the culprits.
Gynecologist Dr Asaram Khatana said neither delivery or abortion was carried out on Kiran at the Neem Ka Thana hospital. “She was referred to a higher centre due to excessive bleeding. She was approximately six months pregnant. In such a situation, further procedures are determined on the basis of a medical examination,” she said.
The Principal Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr Kamal Singh Shekhawat, said a written complaint has been received from Dalip Kumar. “It is a matter of investigation whether the abortion occurred at the hospital, on the way, or in Jaipur. The hospital's CCTV footage is being examined. If the investigation reveals any negligence, action will be taken.”
Dr Chhapola claimed that there is confusion among the family members regarding the abortion. The woman was immediately referred to Jaipur based on the available sonography report and medical condition, after she experienced excessive bleeding. “The police and Health Department are investigating the matter. Things will become clear only after the investigation report is received,” he said.
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