ETV Bharat / bharat

Foetus Goes Missing As Sikar Woman Is Transferred To Jaipur, Probe Ordered

Sikar: A bizarre case has come to light from Neem Ka Thana area of Sikar district, where a foetus has allegedly gone missing from a woman's womb.

The woman's family created a ruckus at the local hospital, claiming they had brought the pregnant woman to the hospital from where she was referred to Jaipur. The doctor in Jaipur disclosed that she was not carrying a baby. The family claims that the woman was over six months pregnant, and alleged that her foetus disappeared at the Neem Ka Thana hospital. The matter is being probed by a four-member inquiry committee.

Sources disclosed that Kiran of Kotada was brought to Neem Ka Thana's Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) on the morning of July 19, after she complained of abdominal pain and excessive bleeding. According to the hospital administration, the woman's condition became critical after first aid. Thereafter, she was referred to Jaipur.

Dr G S Chapola, the doctor in-charge of MCH, said neither childbirth nor abortion was carried out at the hospital. “The CCTV footage shows the woman's stay at the hospital for less than half an hour. Her family members were present throughout,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kiran’s husband, Dalip alleged that his wife was brought to the hospital in normal condition, but her bleeding worsened there. Upon arrival in Jaipur, the doctors confirmed that there was no foetus in the womb. The family claims the foetus was removed at the MCH and that they were not informed about this.