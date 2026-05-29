ETV Bharat / bharat

Focus Shifts To Strait of Hormuz: India Rushes To Evacuate 13 Flagged Ships Amid Escalating Gulf Crisis

New Delhi: The Government of India on Friday launched a highly coordinated, priority operation to safely guide 13 Indian-flagged commercial vessels out of the volatile Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways announced on Friday.

The emergency maritime extraction is part of a massive, multi-ministry effort to safeguard Indian citizens and economic assets as geopolitical conflict worsens across West Asia and the Gulf region.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an urgent directive strongly advising all Indian nationals to completely avoid travelling to Iran, while urging those already inside the country to evacuate immediately.

Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, confirmed that a specialised tactical plan is being deployed to extract the domestic fleet currently trapped within the heavily contested maritime choke point.

"A coordinated priority is prepared through which we try to get our ships out. Currently, there are about 13 Indian-flagged vessels there: one LPG tanker, five crude oil tankers, one chemical or product tanker, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and one dredger. Our priority is to get our ships out that are currently inside," he said.

In a positive development, Sharma noted that the Nissos Keros, a massive Marshall Island-flagged crude oil tanker carrying 2,70,000 metric tons of crude oil, successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on the night of May 25-26.

Handled by a foreign crew, the vessel is on track to dock safely at the Visakhapatnam port on June 3, 2026. Officials confirmed that all Indian seafarers across both domestic and foreign-flagged ships in the region are currently safe, with zero casualties or hostile incidents reported.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations. As part of vessel movement, a merchant vessel, Nissos Keros, a Marshall Island-flagged crude oil tanker, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on the night of the 25th and 26th.

It is bound to arrive at Visakhapatnam on June 3, 2026. This merchant vessel is carrying approximately 2,70,000 metric tons of crude oil. It has all foreign crew members. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian seafarers, either on Indian-flagged or foreign-flagged merchant vessels, has been reported," he said.

The Directorate General of Shipping's emergency control room has turned into a round-the-clock crisis hub, fielding over 10,800 frantic phone calls and 24,000 emails from seafarers and their families since its activation.

The government has safely brought home 3,422 Indian seafarers from various locations across the Gulf, including 47 individuals rescued within the last 96 hours.