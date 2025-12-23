Guns, FOBs And Steely-Determination: How The Anti-Naxal Operation Was Won
Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) are independent units equipped with modern armaments, IED detectors, drones, hotline telephones that act as offensive and defensive force-multipliers.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: One of the pillars of the series of recent successes achieved in the government's anti-Naxal operations across central India, are the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) being set up by various paramilitary and police forces engaged in the operations, a senior official from India’s security establishment who didn't wish to be identified, told ETV Bharat on Monday.
Before the concept was introduced, in 2019, the security forces used to establish camps along arterial roadways, for easy communication and access to resources and back-up for the jawans deployed there. The few times any paramilitary group had tried to establish a camp away from the roads and inside the sal forests, deep inside Naxalite territory, they faced surprise attacks due to which the camps had to be withdrawn. So, what changed?
Anti-Naxal Success In Numbers
Let's first account for the success. "Between 2014-2018, 735 Naxalites were killed by the agencies, as per government data. Since 2019, when the FOB strategy was adopted, 1,106 Naxalites have been killed across different states," said the senior official. That's not a big difference on average, but what is clear is that the security forces have been able to penetrate deep inside Naxalite territory, establishing 377 FOBs since 2019, with the numbers increasing every year.
In 2025 alone, 317 Naxals have been neutralised, 862 arrested, while 1,973 have surrendered, up from to 290 neutralised, 1,090 arrested and 881 surrendered in 2024. These include the killing of 28 top Naxal leaders, including one central committee member in 2024, and five in 2025.
Major success operations include the killing of 27 "hardcore" Naxals in “Operation Black Forest”, the 24 Naxals who surrendered in Bijapur on May 23, 2025, and the 258 who surrendered in October 2025 across Chhattisgarh (197) and Maharashtra (61), including 10 senior leaders.
Continuing on the backdrop of the FOB strategy, the official said, “Naming these camps as FOBs began in 2019, when security forces began setting up camps in remote, dense forests that once were Naxal heartlands, where there were no communication facilities.”
As per government data, 24 camps set up in 2019, 40 in 2020, 51 in 2021, 66 in 2022, 51 in 2023, 71 in 2024 and 74 in 2025. A majority of these are built by the CRPF (229), with the remainder set up by other security forces, including Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Advanced Weapons As Force Multipliers
According to the official, what has also changed is the deployment of better trained, specialised commandos equipped with latest weapons like night vision devices with thermal imaging for superior situational awareness, along with the modular, selective-fire bullpup assault rifle FN F2000 from Belgium, India-made assault rifles OFB Ghatak and OFB Trichy, choppers, latest surveillance tech, and even indigenous rocket and mortar launchers, in addition to the already deployed AK-47s, INSAS rifles, LMGs, and the DRDO-designed MP5 JVPC assault rifles, have also increased firepower of security forces.
“Use of thermal imaging has become a major success in anti-Naxal operations. With its help, snipers of the security forces are able to hit targets from distances greater than a kilometer,” the official added.
The Back Story: Once A Red Corridor
According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), in 2007, Naxals were active across states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This was known as the Red Corridor. By 2009, Naxalites were active across approximately 180 districts.
By 2025, a coordinated, multi-pronged strategy, combined with calibrated security operations, unprecedented infrastructure push and an attractive surrender policy, have shrunk left-wing extremism (LWE) from 126 districts in 2014 to just 11, with only Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh remaining among “most-affected” ones.
A recent report released by the government indicated that Naxal-related violence has fallen by over 70 per cent in the last decade.
How FOBs Changed The Game
FOBs succeeded where earlier camps had failed because these are designed as light, mobile and highly-equipped. Instead of heavier prefab structures, they mostly use all-weather tents, while the smaller squads — around 130 personnel each, as opposed to much larger units — that come loaded with IED detectors, drones, hotline telephones, etc., offer flexibility, mobility and greater offensive and defensive capabilities. They are also fortified with robust, multi-layered security and supplied with essential amenities.
“FOBs are able to quickly cut-off supply chains and recruitment areas of the Maoists, as they are set up in a series, with each FOB around 5 km from the next. A tight security grid is created, which restricts the free movement of the Naxalites,” the official stated.
“A minimum of 130 personnel are deputed in a FOB, but the actual number depends on the importance and sensitivity of a given area. If the area is dominated by Naxals, the number of jawans increases,” another security personnel involved in anti-Naxal operations told ETV Bharat.
According to an official, the recent killing of top Naxalite leader Madvi Hidma and his wife in an encounter in the dense Maredumilli forest area of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district near the border tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, was operationalised from such a base.
At present, security forces are focusing on setting up FOBs in the last remaining Naxal bastion in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. FOBs have recently been set up in remote areas like Palaguda and Gundrajgudem in Bijapur district; as well as in Tumpalpad and Kondapalli, which once were key Maoist logistical centres and training areas.
Aggressive Tactics, Improved Intelligence Gathering
Talking to ETV Bharat, security expert and former Director-General of the BSF, Prakash Singh, said FOBs are critical to anti-Naxal operations. “Earlier, police and other security forces used to operate from safe areas. Now, they are always at an advantage, as the FOBs act as bases closer to the areas where Naxals are active, resulting in major operational successes,” said Singh.
The success shows how aggressive the security forces have become, as they now enter deep forest areas that are known as Naxal strongholds, he added.
“Improvement in intelligence gathering, use of drones and other technology to track Naxalite movement are also helping the security forces,” he further said.
Echoing Singh's vision, former Director-General of CRPF, Dilip Trivedi said consistent actions against Naxals and decades of sacrifices by security forces have resulted in the ultras now being pushed to a corner.
Admitting that all anti-Naxal operation nowadays begins by setting up FOBs, Trivedi said, “Once we penetrate their territory by setting up FOBs, we can take actions against them.”
Civic Development, The Follow-Up Plan
Following directions by Home Minister Amit Shah, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka had recently visited Chhattisgarh, where the chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had a security review meeting with CRPF Director-General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Dev Gautam and other senior officials.
The meeting green-lighted the setting-up of 30-40 FOBs in deep forest areas of Chhattisgarh, as the deadline for completely ending Naxal activity by March 2026 looms.
Once an area is secured by FOBs, it enables the local administration to initiate civic action programmes and provide essential services like roads, electricity, healthcare, and schools to villagers. “Developmental activities initiated by the government authorities in Naxal-infested areas has become a major reason why the support base of the Naxals is eroding,” the official added.
Community Policing Central To Government Outreach
A report prepared by the BPR&D shows the last decade has seen the implementation of several effective community outreach programmes and counter-propaganda measures across Naxal-affected areas. “The Central government has also increased the role of CAPFs deployed in these areas, to lead civic action and counter-propaganda measures,” the BPR&D report stated.
These measures include initiatives like organising medical camps, sports and cultural events, distributing medicines, sports equipment, musical instruments, essential items like blankets, utensils, umbrellas, mosquito nets, etc., besides the occasional treatment to the public in medical facilities meant for the security forces, especially in emergency cases.
Community policing also includes installation of solar lamps, and water filters in schools and health centres; distribution of notebooks and stationary among students; organising community feasts and mass marriages, as well as camps to train youth for recruitment in security and defence forces; building of roads with public participation through shramdaan to make the villages easily accessible.
Three Significant Success Stories
Three well-organised community policing initiatives implemented in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Kerala have played a major role in eliminating Naxalism in these states, the security forces claimed.
Amcho Bastar, Amcho Police (Chhattisgarh): One such initiative is Amcho Bastar, Amcho Police (ABAP, meaning Our Bastar, Our Police), launched by Chhattisgarh Police in 2017 in Bastar district, in collaboration with local tribals. ABAP aims to win the hearts and minds of tribals by building trust between the police and their communities, so that they can together address the root causes of Naxalism in the region. The initiative has been successful in improving the security situation and triggering development in Bastar.
Gadchiroli Police Dadalora Khidki – Mava Hakka Tha Khidki (Maharashtra): Another major initiative, the Gadchiroli Police Dadalora Khidki – Mava Hakka Tha Khidki (Gadchiroli Police Brother’s Window - Window To My Rights) programme, launched across the Maharashtra district bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana, aims to reduce the local population's mistrust of the police and other government agencies, and to see that the benefit of various government schemes reaches them to improve their lives.
Tribal Janamaithri Suraksha Programme (Kerala): This programme, translated as people-friendly policing in tribal areas, emphasises that security forces should not only implement their community policing and civic action measures to areas where Naxalism is active, but also in areas where such activities have been effectively neutralised, as well as areas likely to be targeted by the outlaws in future.
