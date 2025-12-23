ETV Bharat / bharat

Guns, FOBs And Steely-Determination: How The Anti-Naxal Operation Was Won

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: One of the pillars of the series of recent successes achieved in the government's anti-Naxal operations across central India, are the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) being set up by various paramilitary and police forces engaged in the operations, a senior official from India’s security establishment who didn't wish to be identified, told ETV Bharat on Monday.

Before the concept was introduced, in 2019, the security forces used to establish camps along arterial roadways, for easy communication and access to resources and back-up for the jawans deployed there. The few times any paramilitary group had tried to establish a camp away from the roads and inside the sal forests, deep inside Naxalite territory, they faced surprise attacks due to which the camps had to be withdrawn. So, what changed?

Anti-Naxal Success In Numbers

Let's first account for the success. "Between 2014-2018, 735 Naxalites were killed by the agencies, as per government data. Since 2019, when the FOB strategy was adopted, 1,106 Naxalites have been killed across different states," said the senior official. That's not a big difference on average, but what is clear is that the security forces have been able to penetrate deep inside Naxalite territory, establishing 377 FOBs since 2019, with the numbers increasing every year.

In 2025 alone, 317 Naxals have been neutralised, 862 arrested, while 1,973 have surrendered, up from to 290 neutralised, 1,090 arrested and 881 surrendered in 2024. These include the killing of 28 top Naxal leaders, including one central committee member in 2024, and five in 2025.

Major success operations include the killing of 27 "hardcore" Naxals in “Operation Black Forest”, the 24 Naxals who surrendered in Bijapur on May 23, 2025, and the 258 who surrendered in October 2025 across Chhattisgarh (197) and Maharashtra (61), including 10 senior leaders.

Continuing on the backdrop of the FOB strategy, the official said, “Naming these camps as FOBs began in 2019, when security forces began setting up camps in remote, dense forests that once were Naxal heartlands, where there were no communication facilities.”

As per government data, 24 camps set up in 2019, 40 in 2020, 51 in 2021, 66 in 2022, 51 in 2023, 71 in 2024 and 74 in 2025. A majority of these are built by the CRPF (229), with the remainder set up by other security forces, including Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Advanced Weapons As Force Multipliers

According to the official, what has also changed is the deployment of better trained, specialised commandos equipped with latest weapons like night vision devices with thermal imaging for superior situational awareness, along with the modular, selective-fire bullpup assault rifle FN F2000 from Belgium, India-made assault rifles OFB Ghatak and OFB Trichy, choppers, latest surveillance tech, and even indigenous rocket and mortar launchers, in addition to the already deployed AK-47s, INSAS rifles, LMGs, and the DRDO-designed MP5 JVPC assault rifles, have also increased firepower of security forces.

“Use of thermal imaging has become a major success in anti-Naxal operations. With its help, snipers of the security forces are able to hit targets from distances greater than a kilometer,” the official added.

The Back Story: Once A Red Corridor

According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), in 2007, Naxals were active across states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This was known as the Red Corridor. By 2009, Naxalites were active across approximately 180 districts.

By 2025, a coordinated, multi-pronged strategy, combined with calibrated security operations, unprecedented infrastructure push and an attractive surrender policy, have shrunk left-wing extremism (LWE) from 126 districts in 2014 to just 11, with only Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh remaining among “most-affected” ones.

A recent report released by the government indicated that Naxal-related violence has fallen by over 70 per cent in the last decade.

How FOBs Changed The Game

FOBs succeeded where earlier camps had failed because these are designed as light, mobile and highly-equipped. Instead of heavier prefab structures, they mostly use all-weather tents, while the smaller squads — around 130 personnel each, as opposed to much larger units — that come loaded with IED detectors, drones, hotline telephones, etc., offer flexibility, mobility and greater offensive and defensive capabilities. They are also fortified with robust, multi-layered security and supplied with essential amenities.

“FOBs are able to quickly cut-off supply chains and recruitment areas of the Maoists, as they are set up in a series, with each FOB around 5 km from the next. A tight security grid is created, which restricts the free movement of the Naxalites,” the official stated.

“A minimum of 130 personnel are deputed in a FOB, but the actual number depends on the importance and sensitivity of a given area. If the area is dominated by Naxals, the number of jawans increases,” another security personnel involved in anti-Naxal operations told ETV Bharat.