ETV Bharat / bharat

FMGE Row: Exam Board Open To Feedback But Refuses To Lower Qualifying Bar

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is willing to address genuine concerns of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), but there can be no compromise on the minimum competency required to practise medicine in India, a senior Board official said on Wednesday amid the continuing row over the June 2026 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

An expert committee constituted by NBEMS has proposed a series of measures to make the examination more transparent and candidate-friendly. The three-member panel, headed by Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor (Retd), recommended examining the feasibility of holding FMGE three times a year, reviewing the examination fee, improving examination-centre infrastructure and allowing candidates access to their recorded responses, subject to technical and legal safeguards.

The panel, however, did not recommend grace or compensatory marks for the June 2026 examination, finding no material evidence that video-based questions or the overall difficulty level had adversely affected the outcome, the official told ETV Bharat.

Attempt-wise data also provides significant context to the debate. In June 2026, 35.74 per cent of first-time candidates cleared the FMGE, compared with 21.45 per cent among second-time candidates and just 3.29 per cent among those appearing after more than five attempts. In December 2025, the first-time pass rate stood at 47.53 per cent, while it fell to 5.58 per cent among candidates with more than five attempts.

FMGE protests over NBEMS rejecting lower qualifying marks (X/@DrDhruvchauhan)

The senior NBEMS official said these figures show why the overall pass percentage alone cannot be used to conclude that an entire examination cohort faced an unfair paper.

“The objective is to ensure a fair and transparent examination while retaining the competency threshold necessary for patient safety,” the official said, stressing that NBEMS remains open to legitimate concerns raised by candidates.