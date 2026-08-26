FMGE Row: Exam Board Open To Feedback But Refuses To Lower Qualifying Bar
Expert panel suggests more transparency, easier access to examination information and possible third annual attempt, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is willing to address genuine concerns of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), but there can be no compromise on the minimum competency required to practise medicine in India, a senior Board official said on Wednesday amid the continuing row over the June 2026 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).
An expert committee constituted by NBEMS has proposed a series of measures to make the examination more transparent and candidate-friendly. The three-member panel, headed by Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor (Retd), recommended examining the feasibility of holding FMGE three times a year, reviewing the examination fee, improving examination-centre infrastructure and allowing candidates access to their recorded responses, subject to technical and legal safeguards.
The panel, however, did not recommend grace or compensatory marks for the June 2026 examination, finding no material evidence that video-based questions or the overall difficulty level had adversely affected the outcome, the official told ETV Bharat.
Attempt-wise data also provides significant context to the debate. In June 2026, 35.74 per cent of first-time candidates cleared the FMGE, compared with 21.45 per cent among second-time candidates and just 3.29 per cent among those appearing after more than five attempts. In December 2025, the first-time pass rate stood at 47.53 per cent, while it fell to 5.58 per cent among candidates with more than five attempts.
The senior NBEMS official said these figures show why the overall pass percentage alone cannot be used to conclude that an entire examination cohort faced an unfair paper.
“The objective is to ensure a fair and transparent examination while retaining the competency threshold necessary for patient safety,” the official said, stressing that NBEMS remains open to legitimate concerns raised by candidates.
The expert panel has also suggested a more balanced question-paper structure, comprising 30 per cent low-difficulty, 50 per cent moderate-difficulty and 20 per cent high-difficulty questions, with the mean difficulty level not exceeding 5.5.
Officials stressed that FMGE is a screening examination rather than a competitive entrance test, and the qualifying standard cannot be diluted as successful candidates must demonstrate the competence required to deal with potentially life-threatening conditions, including heart attacks, strokes, sepsis, complicated pregnancies and paediatric emergencies.
The challenge before NBEMS, therefore, is to address transparency and examination-related concerns while ensuring that reforms do not weaken the minimum competency standards required for medical practice and patient safety.
The controversy intensified after only 4,635 of the 36,280 candidates who appeared for the June examination qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of around 12.8 per cent.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas had written to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, urging him to ensure a comprehensive and transparent review of the examination and address the grievances raised by candidates.
In his letter, Brittas highlighted concerns over the unusually low pass percentage and called for greater transparency in the examination process.
He pointed out that failure to clear the FMGE could significantly delay clinical training, registration and entry into the medical profession for Indian citizens who obtained their medical degrees abroad.
The FMGE is a mandatory screening examination for eligible Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India holding medical qualifications from foreign institutions and seeking registration to practise medicine in India.
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