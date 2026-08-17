FMGE Review Must Address Fairness, Transparency Concerns: Brittas
Even as only 12.8% candidates cleared June 2026 exam, Brittas raised concerns over difficult paper, video-based questions and technical glitches, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The unusually low pass percentage in the June 2026 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has triggered concerns over the fairness and transparency of the screening process, with Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas urging Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to ensure a comprehensive and transparent review of the examination.
In a letter to Nadda, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, Brittas highlighted the grievances raised by candidates who appeared for the June 2026 FMGE, pointing out that only 4,635 of the 36,280 candidates who took the examination qualified. The pass percentage stood at around 12.8 per cent.
It is worth mentioning that the FMGE is a mandatory screening examination for Indian citizens who obtain medical degrees abroad and seek to proceed towards registration and practice of medicine in India. A failure to clear the examination can significantly delay their clinical training, registration and entry into the medical profession.
Concerns over paper pattern
One of the major concerns raised by candidates relates to the difficulty and framing of the question paper. Candidates have alleged that several questions were unusually difficult or ambiguous and that the examination did not adequately reflect their expectations regarding the prescribed assessment pattern.
Particular apprehension has been expressed over the introduction of video-based questions. According to the representations cited by Brittas, candidates were not adequately informed in advance about the inclusion or format of such questions.
The new format also reportedly consumed considerable examination time because of slow loading of videos and lengthy clinical scenarios. Brittas said the review should examine whether the overall length of the paper, time allocation and video-based components were commensurate with the prescribed MBBS exit-level standard.
The letter also sought examination of reported technical glitches and deficiencies in examination-centre facilities, including ventilation and seating arrangements.
Lack of official answer key
Another key concern is the absence of an official question paper and answer key after the examination. According to Brittas, this makes it difficult for candidates to independently verify disputed questions or answers and assess the basis of their performance.
The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is the screening test that Indian citizens who obtain medical degrees abroad must clear before they can proceed towards registration to practise medicine in India.— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) August 15, 2026
In the June 2026 FMGE, only 4,635 of the 36,280 candidates who… pic.twitter.com/F6peWLf5wK
The lack of an official answer key also limits the ability of candidates to seek meaningful redress in cases where they believe a question was ambiguous or an answer was incorrect.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has constituted a three-member committee to examine the representations submitted by candidates. While welcoming the move, Brittas urged that the exercise should go beyond an internal administrative review and examine the specific grievances raised by candidates.
He called for the review to cover the introduction and communication of video-based questions, disputed or ambiguous questions, examination-centre conditions and the transparency of the evaluation process.
FMG ordeal continues after clearing FMGE
The letter also drew attention to a wider issue faced by foreign medical graduates-the difficulties do not necessarily end after clearing the FMGE.
Successful candidates are required to complete the prescribed Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) and fulfil other regulatory requirements before obtaining registration to practise medicine in India. Shortages or delays in the allocation of internship slots can therefore prevent even FMGE-qualified graduates from progressing towards registration.
Brittas referred to a communication issued by the National Medical Commission on March 11, 2026, concerning the allocation of CRMI slots for foreign medical graduates. The communication had noted issues relating to non-allotment or shortage of internship slots and laid down a framework for allocation of available slots.
The MP stressed that while maintaining rigorous standards in medical education is essential, the regulatory process must also be fair, transparent, predictable and free from avoidable delays.
He urged the Health Ministry to ensure that the ongoing review into the June FMGE grievances is conducted with “fairness, transparency and sensitivity” and that its findings and the action taken on them are placed in the public domain.
The larger concern, he said, is to ensure that the regulatory pathway for foreign medical graduates-from examination and evaluation to internship and registration-is coherent and does not subject candidates to avoidable uncertainty.
“The present grievances must also be viewed against the wider and continuing difficulties faced by foreign medical graduates. These students spend several years completing their medical education abroad, often at considerable financial and personal cost, but must fulfill the applicable regulatory requirements including qualifying the FMGE, before they can undertake the prescribed internship and progress towards registration in India. An unsuccessful examination cycle can, therefore, delay not merely the acquisition of a qualifying result, but also their clinical training, registration, employment, and commencement of professional life,” said Brittas.
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