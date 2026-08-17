ETV Bharat / bharat

FMGE Review Must Address Fairness, Transparency Concerns: Brittas

New Delhi: The unusually low pass percentage in the June 2026 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has triggered concerns over the fairness and transparency of the screening process, with Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas urging Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to ensure a comprehensive and transparent review of the examination.

In a letter to Nadda, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, Brittas highlighted the grievances raised by candidates who appeared for the June 2026 FMGE, pointing out that only 4,635 of the 36,280 candidates who took the examination qualified. The pass percentage stood at around 12.8 per cent.

It is worth mentioning that the FMGE is a mandatory screening examination for Indian citizens who obtain medical degrees abroad and seek to proceed towards registration and practice of medicine in India. A failure to clear the examination can significantly delay their clinical training, registration and entry into the medical profession.

Concerns over paper pattern

One of the major concerns raised by candidates relates to the difficulty and framing of the question paper. Candidates have alleged that several questions were unusually difficult or ambiguous and that the examination did not adequately reflect their expectations regarding the prescribed assessment pattern.

Particular apprehension has been expressed over the introduction of video-based questions. According to the representations cited by Brittas, candidates were not adequately informed in advance about the inclusion or format of such questions.

The new format also reportedly consumed considerable examination time because of slow loading of videos and lengthy clinical scenarios. Brittas said the review should examine whether the overall length of the paper, time allocation and video-based components were commensurate with the prescribed MBBS exit-level standard.

The letter also sought examination of reported technical glitches and deficiencies in examination-centre facilities, including ventilation and seating arrangements.

Lack of official answer key

Another key concern is the absence of an official question paper and answer key after the examination. According to Brittas, this makes it difficult for candidates to independently verify disputed questions or answers and assess the basis of their performance.