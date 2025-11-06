FM Urges PSBs To Change HR Policies, Ensure Branch Staff Know Local Language
Nirmala Sitharaman said "only flak" that she is unable to defend is a policy of not posting people of different mother tongues in different areas.
By PTI
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged public sector banks to ensure branch staff know the local language to deepen customer connect.
She also rued that waning customer connect has led to an extra reliance on credit information companies, who take long to update data that leads to situations of customers being denied loans.
In comments that come after multiple instances of bank officials facing political parties' wrath for not speaking local languages, the minister also pitched for changes in recruitment and human resource policies to ensure that people speaking a local language are recruited and also get appraised better.
"Recruit for making sure that every staff posted at a branch would understand his customer, speak the language locally. At least, if the top management doesn't speak, the branch-level official should speak," Sitharaman said at an SBI event.
"I would strongly push towards performance appraisal on the basis of his or her efficiency in the local language," she added. Sitharaman said the "only flak" that she is unable to defend is a policy of not posting people of different mother tongues in different areas.
Reminding that a local customer is essential for a bank to carry out its business, Sitharaman said that having the connect with customers is essential even from a growth perspective for the lenders and reminisced how the older private sector banks had established such connect before getting nationalized.
Sitharaman said blending the best of technology inputs with creating a personal touch has been a hallmark of the past. This lack of personal touch has also led to situations where the bank branch does not know a local customer, Sitharaman said, adding that earlier, a bank official knew who is credit worthy and who is reliable which is not the case now.
Instead, banks rely on external credit information companies, which take a long time to update their records, which leads to loans getting denied as well, she said. The Union Finance Minister also said that yesterday, she came across two such cases where people also spoke about approaching moneylenders for credit instead of formal finance.
"You (banks) can't be putting the onus on the borrower to go on proving and providing documents till death comes. If these small things are corrected, you will be the most appreciated institutions in the country," Sitharaman told banks.
Further, the Finance Minister said the country needs big and world-class banks, and discussions are on with the Reserve Bank and lenders in this regard. Sitharaman asked lenders to deepen and widen credit flow to the industry, exuding confidence that GST rate cut-driven demand would unleash a virtuous investment cycle.
Stressing that India needs a lot of big and world-class banks, she said the "government is looking at this and work has already commenced. We are discussing with the RBI. We are discussing with banks".
As part of the privatisation exercise, the government in January 2019 sold its controlling 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Subsequently, the government and LIC announced plans for the strategic sale of their stake in IDBI Bank.
In October 2022, both shareholders had invited EoI (Expression of Interest) from investors for privatising IDBI Bank by selling a total of 60.72 per cent stake. This includes a 30.48 per cent stake of the government and 30.24 per cent of LIC. In January 2023, the DIPAM received multiple EoIs for IDBI Bank.
Paving the way for the sale of IDBI Bank, Sebi in August 2025 has approved the reclassification of Life Insurance Corporation as a public shareholder from promoter of the bank on completion of strategic divestment in the lender.
Besides, the government had undertaken the consolidation of public sector banks. In the biggest consolidation exercise in the banking space, the government, in August 2019, had announced four major mergers of public sector banks, bringing down their total number to 12 from 27 in 2017.
Effective April 1, 2020, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce were merged with Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank was merged with Canara Bank; Allahabad Bank was amalgamated with Indian Bank; and Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were consolidated with Union Bank of India.
In 2019, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda. Prior to this, the government had merged five associate banks of SBI and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with the State Bank of India. She emphasised that infrastructure creation is the government's main focus, and capital expenditure has increased fivefold in the last decade.
