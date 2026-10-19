Flyers From Keralam In Jeopardy Due To Soaring Airfares To Saudi Arabia
The Malabar Development Council has urged Chief Minister VD Satheesan to convene a stakeholders' meeting to address urgent issues and to initiate appropriate remedial measures.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Kozhikode: Soaring airfares to Saudi Arabia due to the reduction in flight services caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia have put Malayalis living in the Middle Eastern country in jeopardy. About 40% of flyers travelling from Kerala to the Gulf are headed to Saudi Arabia.
For Saudi Airlines, the fare for a Jeddah-Kozhikode flight — typically ranging between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000 — has climbed to the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000. While fares usually decrease by the end of September, they have remained high throughout October this year due to the war-like situation and the continued cancellation of flights.
As a precaution, Indian airlines have suspended flight services until October 23, and passengers are facing difficulties due to restrictions imposed on other carriers, including Gulf Air.
There were reports suggesting that ticket prices could surge as high as Rs 3 lakh during peak seasons. However, representatives from travel agencies have clarified that claims of such steep fares are baseless, attributing the current increase to the cancellation of services and the reduction of flight schedules.
Chevalier CE Chakkunni, a member of the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC), told ETV Bharat that a letter has been sent to the Prime Minister requesting his intervention. It is also reported that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking intervention in the matter.
The primary demand of expatriates is for the implementation of a robust mechanism to regulate airfares. The discontinuation of wide-body aircraft services from Kozhikode, coupled with a sharp surge in ticket prices for flights to Saudi Arabia, has compounded the hardships faced by travellers.
The Malabar Development Council has urged Chief Minister VD Satheesan to convene a meeting of stakeholders to address urgent issues, including the development of Kozhikode Airport and the resumption of wide-body aircraft operations, and to initiate appropriate remedial measures.
Due to the unavailability of elected representatives, the Airport Advisory Committee meeting has not been held for the past 10 months. Although numerous development conclaves and projects, including those in the IT sector, are frequently announced for the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in the Malabar region, they remain largely superficial.
Wide-body aircraft services, which were suspended following the 2020 air crash in Thiruvananthapuram, are yet to be resumed. Furthermore, flight services to various destinations, including those in Oman, are being discontinued one after another.
Additionally, services by SriLankan Airlines — which previously offered connectivity to 90 countries via Colombo — have also been terminated.
Mass Cancellations to Saudi Arabia & Gulf Countries
Escalating security concerns and airspace risks in the Middle East, specifically surrounding the Riyadh sector, have compelled major Indian and international airlines to go for mass suspensions on routes connecting the international airports in Keralam, such as Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur, with West Asia.
Akasa Air has extended the complete suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24, and Jeddah until October 21. Air India & Air India Express have temporarily suspended all operations connecting Keralam with Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until October 24. IndiGo has suspended all services to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah until October 24.
The Kozhikode International Airport reported the highest volume of disruptions, with 22 flights grounded on a single day, stranding hundreds of passengers. Outbound and inbound services from Flynas, Saudia, and Air Arabia to places like Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain, and Al Ain have also faced sudden cancellations.
Several Cancellations
In Thiruvananthapuram, a flight to Muscat was cancelled, while a flight departing from Kannur to Abu Dhabi had to return after a bird strike. In both incidents, passengers were forced to wait for hours and endure significant hardship.
An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat was cancelled at the last minute. Passengers proceeding for check-in at 3 am were informed that flight IX 549, scheduled to depart at 7:30 am, had been cancelled. Over a hundred passengers staged a protest against Air India's decision to cancel the flight without prior notice.
An Air India flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was forced to return after a bird hit during take-off. The flight, which had departed at 6:36 am on Sunday, circled in the air for about 45 minutes following the incident before landing after reducing its fuel load.
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