ETV Bharat / bharat

Flyers From Keralam In Jeopardy Due To Soaring Airfares To Saudi Arabia

Kozhikode: Soaring airfares to Saudi Arabia due to the reduction in flight services caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia have put Malayalis living in the Middle Eastern country in jeopardy. About 40% of flyers travelling from Kerala to the Gulf are headed to Saudi Arabia.

For Saudi Airlines, the fare for a Jeddah-Kozhikode flight — typically ranging between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000 — has climbed to the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000. While fares usually decrease by the end of September, they have remained high throughout October this year due to the war-like situation and the continued cancellation of flights.

As a precaution, Indian airlines have suspended flight services until October 23, and passengers are facing difficulties due to restrictions imposed on other carriers, including Gulf Air.

There were reports suggesting that ticket prices could surge as high as Rs 3 lakh during peak seasons. However, representatives from travel agencies have clarified that claims of such steep fares are baseless, attributing the current increase to the cancellation of services and the reduction of flight schedules.

Chevalier CE Chakkunni, a member of the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC), told ETV Bharat that a letter has been sent to the Prime Minister requesting his intervention. It is also reported that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking intervention in the matter.

The primary demand of expatriates is for the implementation of a robust mechanism to regulate airfares. The discontinuation of wide-body aircraft services from Kozhikode, coupled with a sharp surge in ticket prices for flights to Saudi Arabia, has compounded the hardships faced by travellers.

The Malabar Development Council has urged Chief Minister VD Satheesan to convene a meeting of stakeholders to address urgent issues, including the development of Kozhikode Airport and the resumption of wide-body aircraft operations, and to initiate appropriate remedial measures.

Due to the unavailability of elected representatives, the Airport Advisory Committee meeting has not been held for the past 10 months. Although numerous development conclaves and projects, including those in the IT sector, are frequently announced for the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in the Malabar region, they remain largely superficial.

Wide-body aircraft services, which were suspended following the 2020 air crash in Thiruvananthapuram, are yet to be resumed. Furthermore, flight services to various destinations, including those in Oman, are being discontinued one after another.

Additionally, services by SriLankan Airlines — which previously offered connectivity to 90 countries via Colombo — have also been terminated.