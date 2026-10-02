ETV Bharat / bharat

'Was Chanting Hanuman Chalisa': Captain Smit Machchhar Narrates flydubai Incident To PM Modi, Calls Him His 'Biggest Idol'

A collage image of PM Modi and Captain Smit Machchaar ( File/IANS/X )

New Delhi: Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, whose heroics in thwarting an attack by his co-pilot saved over 170 lives on the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, found himself overwhelmed by emotion when he received a video call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. For him, receiving PM Modi's call made him extremely proud.

The wounded pilot, currently recuperating after treatment at a hospital in UAE, told PM Modi that he was his "biggest idol" and someone he has always looked up to. As PM enquired about his well-being, he said he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak directly with the Prime Minister, terming it a "special moment" in his life. During the interaction, Captain Machchhar gave details of his mid-air experience to the Prime Minister and spoke of what gave him courage during the incident. Speaking about the moment he went through on that fateful day, Captain Machchhar told whenever he finds himself in a difficult situation, he recites Hanuman Chalisa. He revealed that he was reciting Chalisa during the Wednesday's in-flight challenging situation as well. During the call, PM Modi applauded Captain Smit for his bravery, presence of mind and composure. PM Modi said the entire country is praying for Captain Machchhar, asserting that the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others.