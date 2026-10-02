'Was Chanting Hanuman Chalisa': Captain Smit Machchhar Narrates flydubai Incident To PM Modi, Calls Him His 'Biggest Idol'
Speaking to Captain Machchhar over video call, PM Modi applauded his bravery during the violent confrontation inside the cockpit and wished him a quick recovery.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, whose heroics in thwarting an attack by his co-pilot saved over 170 lives on the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, found himself overwhelmed by emotion when he received a video call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. For him, receiving PM Modi's call made him extremely proud.
The wounded pilot, currently recuperating after treatment at a hospital in UAE, told PM Modi that he was his "biggest idol" and someone he has always looked up to.
As PM enquired about his well-being, he said he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak directly with the Prime Minister, terming it a "special moment" in his life.
During the interaction, Captain Machchhar gave details of his mid-air experience to the Prime Minister and spoke of what gave him courage during the incident.
Speaking about the moment he went through on that fateful day, Captain Machchhar told whenever he finds himself in a difficult situation, he recites Hanuman Chalisa. He revealed that he was reciting Chalisa during the Wednesday's in-flight challenging situation as well.
During the call, PM Modi applauded Captain Smit for his bravery, presence of mind and composure. PM Modi said the entire country is praying for Captain Machchhar, asserting that the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the Indian pilot's mother, Geeta Ben, and said she has raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.
#WATCH | While speaking to PM Modi, Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar says, " whenever i am in pain, i recite hanuman chalisa. at that time too, i only kept reciting the hanuman chalisa...today, one call from you makes me feel really proud..." pic.twitter.com/Ilkn34cf9D— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
According to India's envoy to the UAE, Dipak Mittal, Captain Smit Machchhar is in a stable condition and is recovering well in a UAE hospital. Deepak Mittal, who met the injured pilot and his family in a hospital here, said Smit Machchhar’s morale is high, and he was “smiling and also laughing”.
Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his visit to the hospital, the Ambassador said that the captain is receiving good treatment and the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the officials.
"I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in the UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well; he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in the UAE," Dr Mittal told Prasar Bharati.
#WATCH | Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar turns emotional as he recounts his ordeal before PM Modi; he says, " you are my biggest idol. i feel proud of the way you are encouraging me today. i had so many injuries, but i told myself i have to get up and act. at the time, i told… pic.twitter.com/eqGloeCTSl— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
Describing Captain Machchhar as a "brave son of India," the envoy commended his courageous response during the mid-air emergency, noting that his actions saved hundreds of lives and prevented a major catastrophe.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi lauded Captain Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the mid-air cockpit attack, saying the pilot’s valour has made the entire country proud and helped avert a major tragedy. PM Modi recalled the incident and praised Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.
“In the incident that occurred, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health. “I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he said.
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