ETV Bharat / bharat

Fly91 Flight To Hubballi Diverted To Bengaluru Amid Bad Weather

Bengaluru: A Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru due to adverse weather conditions, with airport officials maintaining that all passengers were safe. The incident caused panic among the passengers as the aircraft remained airborne for three hours on Sunday. Some of the scared passengers were in tears and started praying for their safety.

The flight, which departed Hyderabad at around 3.30 pm, was scheduled to land in Hubballi at about 4.30 pm but was unable to do so due to unfavourable weather, sources said. “Due to bad weather, the flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru,” an airport official said, adding that such diversions are a standard safety measure.

According to the official, the aircraft hovered over Hubballi for about an hour in anticipation of improvement in weather conditions before being diverted. “This is general practice. Aircraft circle in the air for some time, waiting for the weather to improve. It is the pilot’s decision,” he said. The flight later landed in Bengaluru at around 6.30 pm and was flown back to Hubballi at about 11 pm after weather conditions improved, the official added.