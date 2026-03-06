ETV Bharat / bharat

Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar From Nagpur, Killed In Su-30 MKI Crash, Had Participated In Op Sindoor

Flt Lt Duragkar was killed along with Sqn Leader Anuj in the crash of one of India's most advanced fighter aircraft. Flt Lt Duragkar was an alumnus of the Prahar Military School and had joined the Indian Air Force after receiving training from former Indian Air Force officer Shivali Deshpande who, still in shock, refused to speak to ETV Bharat. "I am not in the right frame of mind to speak right now," she said. Flt Lt Duragkar completed his BSc in Computer Science from Dr Ambedkar College, Nagpur and represented Maharashtra Directorate and participated in six National level NCC camps. He also performed well in aero modelling competitions. He passed the AFCAT exam and joined the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Hyderabad in September 2021. "He dreamt of becoming a fighter pilot since his childhood and he realised it. But the journey was shortlived," said a friend of Flt Lt Duragkar.

Nagpur: Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar from Maharashtra's Nagpur, killed in a crash of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong, was part of Op Sindoor, launched after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year.

The officer's family learnt of the news of his death on Friday morning. A resident of New Subhedar Layout in Nagpur, Flt Lt Duragkar had been home 15 days back. He spent time with his family and left for his place of posting, said a relative. As the news of the crash spread, neighbours and friends gathered at the Duragkars' residence to pay condolences.

Flt Lt Duragkar is survived by his parents. His father, Ravindra was a Transport Inspector in Central Railway and his mother Sandhya is a homemaker.

In a post on X, the IAF expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased officers and said all personnel stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time. The force also assured full support to the bereaved families during this difficult time. IAF said that the aircraft was flying in formation with three other Sukhoi jets during a night-flying exercise.

Initial information suggests that one of the aircraft did not return to the base after the mission. Contact with the jet was lost at around 7.42 pm near the Borpung area when it disappeared from radar. The aircraft had crashed in a remote and mountainous region near the Chokihola area under the Nilip block of Karbi Anglong district.