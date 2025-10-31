ETV Bharat / bharat

Floods Ravage Telangana Post Cyclone Montha; 12 Dead, 4 Missing, 4.47 Lakh Acres Of Crops Damaged

Warangal/Khammam/Nalgonda/Mahabubnagar: The fury of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' has left Telangana in mourning. Warangal, the historic Orugallu, is drowning in tears, and Khammam lies devastated. The united Nalgonda district and parts of Mahabubnagar have been badly hit, as torrential rains lashed north and south Telangana for two days, flooding towns, villages and farmlands.

Streams and canals have overflowed, submerging thousands of acres of standing crops. Paddy stored in grain procurement centres has been washed away, leaving farmers in despair. Roads have been cut off in many areas, isolating villages and towns. Across the state, 12 people have lost their lives and four are missing, while officials estimate crop damage across 4.47 lakh acres.

Greater Warangal city remains waterlogged for the second consecutive day (ETV Bharat)

Warangal, Khammam Submerged

Greater Warangal city remains waterlogged for the second consecutive day. In nearly 45 colonies, floodwaters entered homes, destroying everything. Around 25 colonies are still submerged, including Bhimaram, Vaddepalli, Kapuvada, Shivanagar, B R Nagar, and Jawaharnagar.

Traffic between Warangal and Hanumakonda has come to a halt, while major thoroughfares like Hunter Road and Mulugu Cross are impassable. Relief teams are using boats to rescue people, and have moved over 2,000 residents to 12 rehabilitation centres.