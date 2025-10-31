Floods Ravage Telangana Post Cyclone Montha; 12 Dead, 4 Missing, 4.47 Lakh Acres Of Crops Damaged
Warangal and tribal regions of Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool are under water after two days of heavy rain from Cyclone Montha as rivers and dams overflow.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Warangal/Khammam/Nalgonda/Mahabubnagar: The fury of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' has left Telangana in mourning. Warangal, the historic Orugallu, is drowning in tears, and Khammam lies devastated. The united Nalgonda district and parts of Mahabubnagar have been badly hit, as torrential rains lashed north and south Telangana for two days, flooding towns, villages and farmlands.
Streams and canals have overflowed, submerging thousands of acres of standing crops. Paddy stored in grain procurement centres has been washed away, leaving farmers in despair. Roads have been cut off in many areas, isolating villages and towns. Across the state, 12 people have lost their lives and four are missing, while officials estimate crop damage across 4.47 lakh acres.
Warangal, Khammam Submerged
Greater Warangal city remains waterlogged for the second consecutive day. In nearly 45 colonies, floodwaters entered homes, destroying everything. Around 25 colonies are still submerged, including Bhimaram, Vaddepalli, Kapuvada, Shivanagar, B R Nagar, and Jawaharnagar.
Traffic between Warangal and Hanumakonda has come to a halt, while major thoroughfares like Hunter Road and Mulugu Cross are impassable. Relief teams are using boats to rescue people, and have moved over 2,000 residents to 12 rehabilitation centres.
Minister Konda Surekha, MP Kavya, MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy, Mayor Sudharani, and district collectors Satyasharadha and Sneha Shabarish, have visited the affected colonies to oversee relief work.
In Khammam, the Munneru river has swollen alarmingly, reaching 26 ft by Thursday night. Several areas, including Bokkalagadda, Manchikantinagar, Motinagar, and Naidupeta, lay submerged. Authorities have set up six rehabilitation centres, sheltering over 520 people.
Widespread Damage Across Districts
In the Nalgonda region, 20 houses were destroyed and 30 partially damaged, while 30 cattle were lost. The Devarakonda–Kambalapally road was washed away at Korutla village. Roads were also cut off in the Nagarkurnool district, with sections of the Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway washed away near Lattipur.
Tribal, Displaced Families Suffer
The plight of the displaced and tribal families in Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool is heart-wrenching. Due to the overflow of the Dindi and Nakkalagandi projects, several tribal thandas (tribal hamlets) remain cut-off.
Villagers from Mothithanda shifted 60 residents to safer areas using tractors. In Marlapadu thanda under Achampet mandal, 250 families were forced to flee as the Nakkalagandi reservoir overflowed, submerging homes, livestock, and stored cotton.
Officials and rescue teams have begun relief operations, but the scale of devastation is immense. The people of Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda continue to battle floodwaters and tears.
