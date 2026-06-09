ETV Bharat / bharat

Flooded Roads, Fresh Potholes Mark Start Of Monsoon; Experts Flag Infrastructure Gaps

New Delhi: As the monsoon season approaches, potholes and road damage are expected to be a dampener throughout cities across the country, posing questions regarding the effectiveness of civic measures and the quality of road construction and repair.

The problem is highlighted in alarming government statistics that indicate 9,438 people lost their lives due to potholes between 2020 and 2024 due to collisions with potholes.

According to information shared by the Centre in Parliament earlier this year, pothole-related deaths increased from 1,555 in 2020 to 2,385 in 2024, a rise of more than 53 per cent over five years. During the same period, India recorded 23,056 pothole-related accidents and nearly 20,000 injuries.

Even before the monsoon has fully intensified, several cities are reporting road damage following the season's first showers. Commuters in Bengaluru have complained about worsening potholes and deteriorating conditions on all major roads after recent rainfall. Authorities in Pune announced that many of city’s road repairs will not be completed before this monsoon. On the other hand, Bhopal is already experiencing significant flooding, road damage, and potholes that prevent normal travel.

Urban planning experts said the recurring problem points to deeper issues in road design, drainage infrastructure and maintenance practices. Former secretary of Ministry of Urban Development, Sudhir Krishna, told ETV Bharat that the rapid reappearance of potholes after the first rains raises serious concerns about the quality of road construction and upkeep.

"The quality of road construction and maintenance practices is to be called in question for the potholes reappearing after the first few rains," he said. Krishna explained that poor drainage systems are one of the key reasons behind road deterioration. Elevated flooding on roadways for longer periods can allow water to penetrate into the roadway surface, weakening it, causing increased erosion, and contributing to the development of potholes, particularly on asphalt roadways.



According to Krishma, many roads in urban areas were originally structurally designed for significantly lower volumes of traffic and for lighter-duty vehicular traffic than what currently occurs in most urban areas. As urban areas continue to grow, the structural integrity of the roads cannot be maintained due to the increase in traffic volume and heavier traffic use; therefore, cracks appear in the roadway surface, and eventually, these cracks will result in the development of potholes.

Changing rainfall patterns also contribute to this issue, according to experts. Most urban drainage systems are typically designed to handle rainfall quantities based on past rainfall data; however, many cannot handle short periods of intense rainfall due to climate change.

The issue is further impacted by clogged stormwater drainage systems filled with plastic and other debris and encroachment into stormwater drainage infrastructure; these conditions inhibit stormwater from flowing freely during heavy rainfall, therefore increasing the probability of flooding.

To address this issue, Krishna suggested cities conduct a new mapping of their municipal stormwater drainage infrastructure using current population criteria and long- term urban growth data. Additionally, he emphasised incorporating drainage planning into all comprehensive urban development plans and development regulatory plans.