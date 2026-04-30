ETV Bharat / bharat

Flood Threat In Northeast Amid Heavy Rain, Surging Rivers; Centre Issues Alert

Representational Image | An old woman carrying bags crossing through the waist-length flooded street during heavy rainfall, in Agartala on Jul 21, 2020 ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The central government has asked the authorities in Assam and Tripura to keep alert and closely monitor the water level of various rivers in their respective states, which is likely to rise above normal flood situations, in the wake of incessant rainfall in different parts of the region.

Several places in northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, have been witnessing heavy downpours for the last few days, and it is expected to continue till May 4 as per the weather office forecast. In view of this, the water level of various rivers, including the Brahmaputra, is expected to rise above normal flood situations.

The Centre, through its Central Water Commission (CWC), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has issued the directive to both the states while taking note of the heavy downpour and expected weather forecast for the next few days in the region. It has asked respective state authorities to keep alert and monitor the situation.

Notably, the river flood situation in the Northeast, particularly along the Brahmaputra, Barak, and their tributaries, causes widespread devastation, including loss of human lives annually in the region.

In a special flood advisory issued for Assam and Tripura, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CWC has informed that several Northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura—have been witnessing rainfall in the last few days, and it is expected to continue till May 4.

“As the rainfall activity has been happening in northeastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura for the past few days, rainfall is expected to continue till May 4,” per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The water level is expected to rise in tributaries of the Brahmaputra and Barak, and at some locations it is expected to rise to above normal flood situations during the period May 1 to 6 in several rivers,” the CWC said.

The advisory by the premier technical organisation in the field of water resources says the rivers which are likely to rise to above normal flood situations in Assam are Jiabharali in Sonitpur district; Brahmaputra main stem in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Sonitpur and Dhubri districts; Barak main stem in Cachar and Karimganj districts; and Kushiyara and Katakhal in Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.