Flood Threat In Northeast Amid Heavy Rain, Surging Rivers; Centre Issues Alert
Centre urges Assam and Tripura to monitor surging rivers amid heavy rainfall till May 4, warning of possible floods in Brahmaputra, reports Santu Das
Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government has asked the authorities in Assam and Tripura to keep alert and closely monitor the water level of various rivers in their respective states, which is likely to rise above normal flood situations, in the wake of incessant rainfall in different parts of the region.
Several places in northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, have been witnessing heavy downpours for the last few days, and it is expected to continue till May 4 as per the weather office forecast. In view of this, the water level of various rivers, including the Brahmaputra, is expected to rise above normal flood situations.
The Centre, through its Central Water Commission (CWC), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has issued the directive to both the states while taking note of the heavy downpour and expected weather forecast for the next few days in the region. It has asked respective state authorities to keep alert and monitor the situation.
Notably, the river flood situation in the Northeast, particularly along the Brahmaputra, Barak, and their tributaries, causes widespread devastation, including loss of human lives annually in the region.
In a special flood advisory issued for Assam and Tripura, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CWC has informed that several Northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura—have been witnessing rainfall in the last few days, and it is expected to continue till May 4.
“As the rainfall activity has been happening in northeastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura for the past few days, rainfall is expected to continue till May 4,” per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"The water level is expected to rise in tributaries of the Brahmaputra and Barak, and at some locations it is expected to rise to above normal flood situations during the period May 1 to 6 in several rivers,” the CWC said.
The advisory by the premier technical organisation in the field of water resources says the rivers which are likely to rise to above normal flood situations in Assam are Jiabharali in Sonitpur district; Brahmaputra main stem in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Sonitpur and Dhubri districts; Barak main stem in Cachar and Karimganj districts; and Kushiyara and Katakhal in Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.
Similarly in Tripura, alert and close monitoring may be kept on rivers Muhari, Burima, Gumti, Khowai, Manu, Haora and Juri for May 1.
“State authorities are advised to keep alert and monitor the situation on the said rivers,” read the advisory issued by the Central Water Commission.
According to the Central Water Commission Flood Forecasting Network, no monitoring stations were flowing in extreme, severe and above-normal flood situations on Wednesday.
IMD forecast for the Northeast region
According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday, a significant amount of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (with speeds reaching 30-50 km/h), is expected over the northeastern region in the next five days.
On April 30, a thundersquall (with wind speeds of 50-60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h) is anticipated over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
The weather office predicted isolated heavy rainfall for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya from April 30 to May 4, as well as for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from April 30 to May 5.
Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from April 30 to May 3, as per the IMD forecast.
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