ETV Bharat / bharat

Flood Situation Worsens In Bihar; 12 Killed, 50,000 Evacauted In 24 hours

Patna: The latest deluge in Bihar worsened as floodwaters spread to fresh areas on Saturday. At least 12 people have lost their lives so far in flood-related incidents, while one person died when a dry ration packet dropped by an air force helicopter fell on his head.

"There have been 12 drowning deaths in flood-related incidents in the affected areas," a senior disaster management department (DMD) officer told ETV Bharat.

An ariel view of the floods in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Around 50,000 people were evacuated from various areas of Amnour block in Saran district since Friday in an intensive rescue operation in which 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), eight of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other administrative personnel participated. The total number of evacuated population stands at over 92,000 at present.

Amnour was severely hit following a massive breach in the main Saran embankment along the Gandak. Several pucca houses and many kuchcha (non-concrete) houses were washed away in the high-speed current of water of the flooded river gushing in from the breach to the residential areas.

The flood-affected population has risen to around 6 lakh spread across 30 blocks in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur districts in the present round of deluge. The floods have disrupted road connectivity in the affected areas.

NDRF personnel conducting a rescue operation during the floods in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The extremely heavy rains in north Bihar districts and Nepal in the last week of September due to the deep depression that originated from the Bay of Bengal led to an excessive flow of water in the Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati and other rivers.

According to the water resources department (WRD) there were seven major breaches in the Gandak embankment that led to the present round of devastating floods. Its officials pointed out that there were several minor breaches as well in the districts along the river.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations, courtesy the DMD, were going on full steam in the flood-hit areas.