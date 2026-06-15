Flood & Landslide: 5,000 Deaths Recorded In Last Three Years, MHA Adopts Preventive Preparedness
Among 132 NDRF teams deployed across India, 13 each are in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the perennial floods and landslides, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified 30 states and Union Territories as vulnerable and deployed 132 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue and relief operations.
Ministry of Home Affairs documents in ETV Bharat's possession state that the highest concentration of teams is in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, reflecting growing risks in mountainous regions.
Talking to ETV Bharat on Monday, former National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member, Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna said that the deployment pattern signals a move from reactive disaster response to preventive preparedness as extreme weather events become more frequent.
According to government data, nearly 5,000 deaths from floods and landslides have been recorded across the country in the last three years, with Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand among the worst-hit states.
“The change in approach is a good move from responding to disasters after they occur to taking steps in advance to reduce their impact and protect people before they happen,” said Khanna.
According to Khanna, governments and agencies are focusing more on preventing damage and saving lives through advance planning rather than only dealing with the consequences after a disaster has occurred, especially as climate change makes extreme weather events more frequent and severe.
Data compiled by the integrated control room for emergency response (ICR-ER) under the Home Ministry shows that of the total 132 NDRF teams deployed across the country, 13 each have been deployed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, followed by nine in Kerala, eight each in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, and seven in Uttar Pradesh among others.
So far, seven districts have been categorised as severely affected during the current monsoon season including Nadia, Paschim Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, followed by Chandrapur and Nagpur in Maharashtra and Lakhimpur and Cachar in Assam.
The NDRF which is the first line of defence in case of any natural disaster, has already started a massive disaster preparedness and emergency response process.
In a significant step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities, the 3rd Battalion of the NDRF based at Mundali in association with Paradip Port Authority (PPA) conducted a multi-agency coordination mock drill at the main fire station in Paradip Port last Thursday.
“The exercise brought together emergency response teams from various government agencies, industrial units, and mutual aid partners operating in and around Paradip,” a senior NDRF official said.
Describing further, the official further described that the drill's objective was to test preparedness levels, improve coordination among stakeholders, and ensure a swift and effective response during emergencies such as cyclones, industrial accidents, fires, and other disaster situations.
This year, at least 10 states have so far reported loss of human lives and property due to flood, lightning and landslide. Six people died due to lightning and drowning in West Bengal, five in Uttar Pradesh due to drowning and thunderstorm, five in Andhra Pradesh, four in Maharashtra and two in Himachal Pradesh.
According to official data, nearly 5,000 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides across India over the last three years. Among the worst-affected states are Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand, where extreme rainfall events, flash floods and landslides have become increasingly common.
A senior NDRF official told ETV Bharat said that the deployment strategy of NDRF teams reflects evolving risk assessments rather than merely reacting to ongoing emergencies.
“The focus is increasingly on positioning resources in advance, enabling a faster response when disasters strike,” he said.
“The approach builds on lessons from previous monsoon seasons. During the 2025 monsoon, 105 NDRF teams were pre-positioned across the country for rapid response. As floods intensified, a total of 199 teams were eventually deployed across 30 states and Union Territories for rescue and relief operations,” the official informed.
This year’s deployment figures remain lower than the 2025 peak, but disaster management experts caution against drawing conclusions too early.
“The monsoon season is still underway, and authorities continue to monitor weather conditions and flood risks across multiple regions,” said Umesh Kr Thapliya, a former NDRF official to ETV Bharat.
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