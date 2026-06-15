ETV Bharat / bharat

Flood & Landslide: 5,000 Deaths Recorded In Last Three Years, MHA Adopts Preventive Preparedness

New Delhi: In view of the perennial floods and landslides, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified 30 states and Union Territories as vulnerable and deployed 132 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue and relief operations.

Ministry of Home Affairs documents in ETV Bharat's possession state that the highest concentration of teams is in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, reflecting growing risks in mountainous regions.

Talking to ETV Bharat on Monday, former National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member, Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna said that the deployment pattern signals a move from reactive disaster response to preventive preparedness as extreme weather events become more frequent.

According to government data, nearly 5,000 deaths from floods and landslides have been recorded across the country in the last three years, with Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand among the worst-hit states.

“The change in approach is a good move from responding to disasters after they occur to taking steps in advance to reduce their impact and protect people before they happen,” said Khanna.

According to Khanna, governments and agencies are focusing more on preventing damage and saving lives through advance planning rather than only dealing with the consequences after a disaster has occurred, especially as climate change makes extreme weather events more frequent and severe.

Data compiled by the integrated control room for emergency response (ICR-ER) under the Home Ministry shows that of the total 132 NDRF teams deployed across the country, 13 each have been deployed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, followed by nine in Kerala, eight each in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, and seven in Uttar Pradesh among others.

So far, seven districts have been categorised as severely affected during the current monsoon season including Nadia, Paschim Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, followed by Chandrapur and Nagpur in Maharashtra and Lakhimpur and Cachar in Assam.

The NDRF which is the first line of defence in case of any natural disaster, has already started a massive disaster preparedness and emergency response process.

In a significant step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities, the 3rd Battalion of the NDRF based at Mundali in association with Paradip Port Authority (PPA) conducted a multi-agency coordination mock drill at the main fire station in Paradip Port last Thursday.