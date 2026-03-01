ETV Bharat / bharat

444 International Flights Likely To Be Cancelled Today Due To Middle East Airspace Curbs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East.

"Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March," the ministry said in a post on X on Sunday morning.

Aviation regulator DGCA is closely coordinating with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations. Also, major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation. Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground, the ministry said.

It said the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) continues to monitor passenger concerns and provide prompt redressal. "On 28 February, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period, ensuring necessary support to affected passengers. All stakeholders are working in coordination to ensure orderly handling of affected passengers and timely assistance to all concerned travellers," it added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Riyadh stated that any Indian passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia due to travel disruptions can contact the Embassy through various helpline numbers.

"Any Indian passengers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia facing travel disruptions due to airspace closures or flight cancellations can contact the Embassy through our various 24*7 helpline numbers. Various Indian air carriers have assured that necessary measures are being undertaken to assist stranded Indian passengers..." it wrote on X.