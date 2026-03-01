444 International Flights Likely To Be Cancelled Today Due To Middle East Airspace Curbs
Published : March 1, 2026 at 8:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East.
"Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March," the ministry said in a post on X on Sunday morning.
Aviation regulator DGCA is closely coordinating with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations. Also, major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation. Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground, the ministry said.
It said the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) continues to monitor passenger concerns and provide prompt redressal. "On 28 February, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period, ensuring necessary support to affected passengers. All stakeholders are working in coordination to ensure orderly handling of affected passengers and timely assistance to all concerned travellers," it added.
Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Riyadh stated that any Indian passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia due to travel disruptions can contact the Embassy through various helpline numbers.
"Any Indian passengers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia facing travel disruptions due to airspace closures or flight cancellations can contact the Embassy through our various 24*7 helpline numbers. Various Indian air carriers have assured that necessary measures are being undertaken to assist stranded Indian passengers..." it wrote on X.
The Embassy urged the passengers to follow the updates issued by the respective airlines. "Passengers are also encouraged to follow official updates issued by the respective airlines, to keep themselves apprised of the latest information." The development comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes.
The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors.
Earlier on Saturday, DGCA advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2. The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held the review meeting with senior officials and the focus was on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity and real-time coordination in light of multiple airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.
"Airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures," the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.
Besides, airports across the country have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements. According to the release, the Airports Authority of India and private airport operators have been advised to maintain enhanced coordination with airlines for ground handling, parking bays, passenger amenities, crew logistics and immigration support, as necessary.
Airlines are also offering waivers for ticket rescheduling and cancellations for the affected flights. Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry also said it was in close touch with the external affairs ministry to ensure seamless information flow and appropriate coordination in case of any emergent requirements involving Indian carriers or Indian nationals abroad.
