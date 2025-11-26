ETV Bharat / bharat

Volcanic Ash Plumes Impact Flight Services; Air India Cancels Flights, Inspects Aircraft

New Delhi: Flight operations were impacted on Tuesday, with at least seven international flight cancellations and nearly a dozen overseas services getting delayed due to the ash plumes from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.

Air India cancelled 13 flights since Monday as seven of its aircraft that had flown through regions affected by the volcanic ash plumes were subject to precautionary checks. These planes were cleared for operations on Tuesday, according to a source.

Ash clouds from the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia impacted flight operations and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the ash plumes are drifting towards China and will move away from India.

An official said seven international flights, including arrivals and departures, were cancelled and 12 international flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the impact of the volcanic ash plumes.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is the country's largest airport, handling over 1,500 flight movements daily. In the afternoon, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said there was no cause for concern at the moment and that the situation is being monitored closely.

"Following the 23 Nov volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward movement of the ash cloud, MoCA -- along with ATC, IMD, airlines and international aviation agencies -- is ensuring seamless coordination.

"AAI has issued the necessary NOTAM, and all affected flights have been kept informed. Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution," the ministry said in a post on X. AAI refers to the Airports Authority of India, and NOTAM is Notice to Airmen.