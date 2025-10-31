ETV Bharat / bharat

Flight Duty Extension For AI 787 Pilots Based On Specific Ops Reasons: DGCA Tells ALPA India

New Delhi: Air India has been provided the temporary flight duty time extension for two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operations based on specific operational reasons for European flights impacted by longer routing due to the Pakistan airspace closure, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The watchdog has provided the clarification to ALPA India after the pilots' body had called for the withdrawal of the relaxation. An office bearer of ALPA India said it is reviewing the DGCA response.

For the Boeing 787 two-man flight crew operations, the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) has been increased to 10.30 hours from 10 hours and the Flight Duty Period (FDP) to 14.00 hours from 13:00 hours.

FDP refers to the time duration when a flight crew member is on duty for operating an aircraft and ends when the plane comes to rest at the end of the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the pilots' grouping that the exemption has been given on the basis of specific operational reasons cited on flights impacted by longer routing due to Pakistan airspace closure, mainly arising from anticipated changes in wind patterns during the winter months, which may marginally increase flight time on certain sectors, as per a communication.

The extension of up to 30 minutes in in-flight time and up to 1 hour in FDP has been allowed only in case where the flight time and duty period increases after departure, it said. There was no comment from Air India on the temporary flight duty time extension provided for the two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operations.