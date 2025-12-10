ETV Bharat / bharat

Flight Cancellations Crush Holiday Plans As Tourism Industry Faces Heat

Passengers in a queue at the IndiGo counter as several IndiGo flights continue to be cancelled or delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 in New Delhi. ( IANS )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: For Dr Khushbu Tantia, a long-awaited holiday with her husband who lives in Hyderabad, was supposed to be a stress-buster after months of exhaustion of work, but her ordeal began when her flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad got cancelled on Saturday and she had to abort her plan.

Narrating her ordeal, Tantia’s husband, who did not wish to be named, told ETV Bharat, “My dermatologist wife in Kolkata was overjoyed at the thought of spending a few relaxing days in Hyderabad. But her excitement quickly faded when her flight was abruptly cancelled. Refusing to give up, she booked another ticket for a Sunday flight, only for that one to be cancelled as well, completely disrupting her plans.”

He further said, “With no other flight option available, she had no choice but to take a long detour travelling from Kolkata to Sambalpur and then onwards to Hyderabad. What was supposed to be a two-hour journey turned into a tiring 15-hour trip. Not only did it drain her emotionally, but it also burdened her with unexpected extra expenses.”

Khushbu is not the only one but several other people including foreign tourists who had to face such difficulties following which the tourism industry is expected to face at least 30-35 per cent booking cancelled, and many tourists are refraining from making advance hotel and flight bookings amid this chaos and uncertainty.

Annoyed with dropping the tour plan, Shrikant Sharma, who loves to travel different places across the country, told ETV Bharat, “I am very disappointed because I will have to spend my holidays either at home or visit nearby places because of flight cancelation situation which forced me to drop my tour plan to go distanced destinations until the flight situation normalises.”

Highlighting the tourism situation amid on-going flight situation, Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and senior vice president of India Association of Tour Operators told ETV Bharat, “This wave of flight cancellations has severely affected both domestic and international tourists. Foreign visitors, in particular, have suffered immensely. Many had connecting flights from other Indian cities to return to Europe, but because of the cancellations, they missed their connections. Some were even forced to abandon their travel plans entirely and return home without visiting any of the destinations they had planned to see in India. This chaos created a negative impression and ultimately harmed the tourism industry.”

“Not just this, many tourists faced significant financial losses as well. Those who had pre-booked hotels across various cities for their stay could neither reach their destinations nor recover the money they had paid in advance,” he added.

Echoing the similar views, Garish Oberoi, honorary treasurer of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) told ETV Bharat that flight cancellation had a very bad effect on tourism business. “Initially, tourists and other travellers were in confusion about their next step but later they started cancelling hotel bookings because of the flight cancellation situation. This situation hit at least 20 per cent of booking cancellation which varies on cities,” Oberoi said.

Pranay Aneja, a member of FHRAI, told ETV Bharat, “The ongoing flight situation is casting a negative shadow over the upcoming tourism season, as tourists are unsure whether to make advance hotel bookings. The uncertainty surrounding how the situation will unfold has left them hesitant and confused. Adding to the concern is the current surge in flight ticket prices, which has become another major obstacle for travellers considering early flight bookings.”

International Tourist Arrivals

International tourist arrivals (ITAs) during the last five years are 63.37 lakh (in 2020), 70.10 lakh (2021), 143.30 lakh (2022), 188.99 (2023), 205.69 lakh (2024), as per data.

Foreign Exchange Earning

International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs) and Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEE) from 2019 to 2024 are as ITAs 179.14 lakh, FEEs 2,16,467 crore (2019), 63.37 lakh, FEEs 95,738 crore (2020), 70.10 lakh, FEEs 63,978 crore (2021), 143.30 lakh, 1,69,917 crore (2022), 188.99 lakh, FEEs 2,66,045 crore (2023), 205.69 lakh, 2,93,033 crore (2024).

