ETV Bharat / bharat

Flash Floods, Landslides Claim Nine Lives In Keralam Amid Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an orange alert for Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts, with a warning of strong winds reaching speeds up to 40 kilometres per hour. Authorities have urged people to maintain extreme caution as rainfall continues to intensify, particularly in the hilly regions.

Five deaths were reported from Malappuram and two each from Kottayam and Idukki districts. Rescue operations have intensified in Malappuram, where several people went missing after flash floods and landslides.

The Chief Minister issued an urgent directive for the deployment of a special team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after five people were swept away in flash flood at TK Colony in Amarambalam, Nilambur on Sunday. Rescue workers recovered the body of one victim from the Pottikkallu Muttikkundu area and another from the Antonykkad Ayanikkundu region. Both bodies bore severe injuries sustained from crashing against rocks. The search operations led by the Fire and Rescue Services, which were temporarily halted by nightfall yesterday, resumed this morning.

In a separate incident, two members of a group from Chekkad managed to swim to safety, while four others got stranded in the river to be rescued by the locals later.

Acting on the Chief Minister's instructions, State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneshwari convened an emergency meeting and thoroughly assessed the situation with the District Collectors of Idukki and Kottayam. Weather-related SMS alerts have been dispatched to residents in these two districts. The Collectors have been instructed to closely monitor the local conditions and initiate evacuation procedures, if necessary. The unseasonal heavy downpour has already caused extensive damage in different parts of the state. Residents living in coastal areas have been warned to remain vigilant due to rising water levels. Furthermore, authorities have strongly advised the public to avoid night travel to hilly areas. Control rooms have been opened in all districts, and special monitoring systems have been implemented at the taluk level.

Coordinated relief efforts involving the police, fire and rescue services, and revenue departments are currently underway. Local self-government bodies have been directed to set up relief camps in anticipation of waterlogging in low-lying areas. With the IMD indicating that the rain will persist for a few more days, a complete ban has been imposed on fishermen venturing into the sea. Revenue officials have been assigned the specific task of relocating people from landslide-prone zones to safer locations. The state government is also in communication with central authorities to bring in additional NDRF teams if the situation demands. Additionally, the Kerala State Electricity Board and the irrigation department have been asked to monitor dam water levels, given the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

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