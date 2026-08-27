Flash Flood Risk Subsides In Bihar As Less Than Expected Water Flows In From Nepal
Officials found a large amount of debris, including cattle carcasses, cooking gas cylinders, motor parts, etc., in water at Valmikinagar Barrage near the Nepal border.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Patna: Floodwaters from Nepal gushed into the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River in West Champaran district of Bihar at 8:30 pm on Wednesday. The flow of water immediately shot up by 20,000 cusecs and senior engineers and local officials braced themselves for further deterioration in the situation.
Bihar was already on high alert due to the catastrophe in the neighbouring country, and was expecting 3-metre-high water waves to sweep through the barrage, which is located along the Indo-Nepal border.
The rise in water discharge at the barrage was expected to increase to 2.5 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second). One cusec is 28.32 litres of water passing any particular point in a second. Flood warnings were sounded in several districts along the Gandak. This added to the worry of the common people, who had been continuously watching the fearsome videos of the disaster in Nepal on their mobile phones.
The engineers of the Water Resources Department (WRD) deployed in the Valmikinagar-Bagaha area were asked to stay put through the night to meet any eventuality. All 36 gates of the barrage were open since Wednesday afternoon to allow free flow of the incoming floodwater.
“Water rushed in at a high speed and the flow rose rapidly. It peaked at 1.50 lakh cusecs at around 12:30 am on Thursday and then started falling. It was less than what we had expected. But then it was difficult to assess the volume or flow of water coming from the Nepal side,” WRD superintending engineer (Gandak barrage circle, Valmikinagar) Mohammad Zilani told ETV Bharat.
Zilani and his team stayed put at the barrage throughout the night in anticipation, and heaved a sigh of relief when the incoming flood water continuously showed a declining trend during the early hours of Thursday.
“A huge quantity of debris came with the water. It included a large number of cattle, cooking gas cylinders, timber used in houses, tyres, broken parts of vehicles, and other household goods. It was dark, but we could make out the things swooshing by through the barrage. We did not notice human bodies, but the entire sight was a sad one,” Zilani added.
The debris and cattle carcasses flowed into the Gandak. They would either stop along the downstream banks or empty into the Ganga.
After peaking at 1,50,200 cusecs at around 12:30 am, the discharge at the barrage fell below 1 lakh cusecs at around 2:30 am and dropped to 79,700 cusecs at 4:30 am. It started rising again and was 1.02 lakh cusecs at 8 am on Thursday.
A senior WRD engineer said that the present water discharge at the Valmikinagar barrage could be considered normal for the monsoon season.
“The fact that less water came in indicates that the flash flood in Nepal was not due to heavy rains or cloudburst. It could have been due to the bursting of any lake or reservoir because of seismic activity or other reasons,” the engineer said.
Meanwhile, the state government and district administrations are still keeping a watch on the situation, as it is the flood season.
The 2425-feet-long Valmikinagar barrage has been designed for a maximum discharge of 8.5 lakh cusecs and a maximum water pondage of 362 feet. The current upstream water level (on the Nepal side) is 353.5 feet, while the downstream water level (on the India side) at the barrage is 350.5 feet.
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Bihar Govt Issues Flash Flood Alert; Three-Metre-High Waves From Nepal Expected In Gandak