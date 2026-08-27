ETV Bharat / bharat

Flash Flood Risk Subsides In Bihar As Less Than Expected Water Flows In From Nepal

Patna: Floodwaters from Nepal gushed into the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River in West Champaran district of Bihar at 8:30 pm on Wednesday. The flow of water immediately shot up by 20,000 cusecs and senior engineers and local officials braced themselves for further deterioration in the situation.

Bihar was already on high alert due to the catastrophe in the neighbouring country, and was expecting 3-metre-high water waves to sweep through the barrage, which is located along the Indo-Nepal border.

The rise in water discharge at the barrage was expected to increase to 2.5 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second). One cusec is 28.32 litres of water passing any particular point in a second. Flood warnings were sounded in several districts along the Gandak. This added to the worry of the common people, who had been continuously watching the fearsome videos of the disaster in Nepal on their mobile phones.

Floodwaters from Nepal gushed into the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River at 8:30 pm on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

The engineers of the Water Resources Department (WRD) deployed in the Valmikinagar-Bagaha area were asked to stay put through the night to meet any eventuality. All 36 gates of the barrage were open since Wednesday afternoon to allow free flow of the incoming floodwater.

“Water rushed in at a high speed and the flow rose rapidly. It peaked at 1.50 lakh cusecs at around 12:30 am on Thursday and then started falling. It was less than what we had expected. But then it was difficult to assess the volume or flow of water coming from the Nepal side,” WRD superintending engineer (Gandak barrage circle, Valmikinagar) Mohammad Zilani told ETV Bharat.

Zilani and his team stayed put at the barrage throughout the night in anticipation, and heaved a sigh of relief when the incoming flood water continuously showed a declining trend during the early hours of Thursday.