ETV Bharat / bharat

Flash Flood Memories Loom As Inclement Weather Delays Machail Yatra In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: A year after deadly flash floods killed dozens and left many missing, inclement weather continues to cast a shadow on the start of the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Wednesday.

The pilgrimage is officially scheduled from July 25 to September 8, while the temple has been open since April, with devotees visiting on their own to pay their obeisance. However, pilgrims have been advised to avoid travelling to the shrine, located on a hilltop in Machail at an elevation of 2,600 to 2,700 meters above sea level.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, said the local priest was instructed to perform the necessary rituals to mark the pilgrimage’s start on Saturday, but no one will be allowed to travel to the shrine due to inclement weather.

“Pilgrims will not be permitted to proceed to the shrine until July 27 under any circumstances. After that, if the weather improves, travel will be allowed but only during designated hours,” he told ETV Bharat.

This year, the Kishtwar district administration has issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the pilgrimage, urging people to follow these guidelines to ensure smooth operations.

The DC informed that a daily cap of 8000 has been fixed, and no pilgrim beyond this limit will be allowed to move. He said there would be no night travel on the route and the pilgrimage would go between 5 am to 5 pm.