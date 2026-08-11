ETV Bharat / bharat

'Flags Should Not Be Thrown on Ground or Discarded': MHA Asks States to Adhere to Flag Code

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday directed all the states and Union territories to adhere to the Flag Code, underlining that while flags made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, those should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the events.

In a communique to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations and agencies of the government about laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the national flag.

"I am directed to say that the Indian National Flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and hence should occupy a position of honour," it said. It asked the states to undertake mass awareness programmes in this regard and give those wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

The ministry said the national flag should be hand spun and hand woven or machine made, and the material used should be cotton, polyester, wool, silk or khadi bunting.