Flag-bearer For Sustainable Development: This Ex-Army Officer Steps Up To Recycle Old Tricolours And Army Uniforms
He is collaborating with IIT-Delhi, which has developed a technology to recycle threads from used Tricolours, soldiers' uniforms to produce new fabric, says Dhananjay Verma.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Delhi: In recent years, following the government’s nationwide implementation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Tricolour can be seen flying atop millions of homes across every corner of India. This campaign has instilled an unprecedented sense of patriotism and national consciousness among the people.
However, once these grand national celebrations conclude, a question arises: How should the millions of Tricolours hoisted during the festivities — which eventually become old, damaged, or unfit for use — be disposed of in a manner that is respectful, dignified, and environment-friendly?
Major General Aseem Kohli (Retd) of the Indian Army has come forward with a unique, scientific solution to this very question. Through his initiative, 'Respect for the Uniform and the Tricolour', he has launched a project in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) to recycle and upcycle old Tricolours and Army uniforms.
Asked about the existing government regulations regarding the disposal of the Tricolour, Major General Kohli (Retd) said, "The 'Flag Code of India 2002,' issued by the Government of India, contains a provision stating that when a national flag becomes old, damaged, or unfit for use, it must be completely destroyed in private in a dignified manner."
The Flag Code
However, he said, the code does not explicitly specify the exact method for its destruction. Due to the lack of clear guidelines, people resorted to their own interpretations — some began immersing the flags in holy rivers, others consigned them to fire, while some buried them in the ground. Yet, in the current scenario, these methods are neither entirely effective nor environment-friendly.
Discussing the historical changes in the Indian Flag Code and the environmental challenges arising from them, he said until 2004, the rule in the country was that the national flag could only be manufactured from khadi, cotton, or silk. Being natural fibres, these materials were biodegradable; even if buried in the ground, they would eventually decompose and merge with the soil. To meet the rising demand for flags during the 75th year of Independence, the government permitted the use of polyester and synthetic fabrics.
Flags made from synthetic fabrics like nylon or polyester do not decompose for approximately 200 years if immersed in water or buried in the ground. Burning them is also extremely hazardous, as it releases toxic gases and chemicals that pollute the atmosphere.
Until a few years ago, the number of flags across the country was in the thousands; following the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, this figure has surged to crores. Disposing of such vast quantities of plastic and synthetic waste has become a serious challenge.
The IIT-Delhi developed a technology at its Panipat-based facility, Atal Centre for Recycling and Sustainability, to recycle threads from used Tricolours and old soldiers' uniforms to produce high-quality new fabric.
According to Major General Kohli (Retd), Google searches and international studies confirm that this is the world's first and only initiative where a nation's national flag is retired with such complete respect, dignity, and a scientific recycling method.
Explaining the campaign's methodology and progress, he noted that, coming from a military background himself, he first reached out to the Indian Army. Flags flown at the nation's rugged borders and forward posts often become worn or damaged due to weather conditions; with the Army's assistance, these are collected and sent to a recycling plant in Panipat.
He stated that thousands of flags have already been successfully recycled under this pilot project. The initiative continues to receive support from the Flag Foundation of India. Additionally, discussions with several major public sector undertakings and corporate entities are in the final stages to enable large-scale implementation. He also elaborated on the new products being created from the threads of old Tricolours and soldiers' uniforms.
New, High-Quality Tricolours: Exquisite national flags are being crafted by blending recycled threads with a small amount of new yarn to ensure fabric strength.
Pocket Squares: Small pocket squares are being made from a blend of threads from soldiers' uniforms and Tricolours, allowing citizens to carry them in their pockets.
Production of Special Jackets: The organisation is running a project to manufacture special jackets on a large scale.
Encouraging Handloom Artisans: Traditional Indian handloom artisans and weavers are being integrated into this process, thereby boosting local employment and Indian handicrafts through this initiative of national importance.
How can the general public contribute their old, torn, or used Tricolours to this recycling process? Addressing this question, Major General Kohli (Retd) remarked that it is not practically feasible for a single organisation to go door-to-door collecting flags.
"Therefore, we are establishing an infrastructure that will become fully operational by the 26th of January. Under this initiative, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), local NGOs, bank branches, and mobile service provider centres will serve as collection points. Citizens will be able to respectfully deposit their Tricolour at the nearest centre, from where it will be safely transported to the IIT Delhi’s Panipat centre," he said.
Flag Salutation And History
The immortal flag song, "Vijayi Vishwa Tiranga Pyara" was composed by renowned freedom fighter Shyam Lal Gupta 'Parshad'. He was born on September 9, 1896, and died on August 10, 1977. He was inspired to write this flag salutation in 1924. As the language of the initial draft was complex, he rewrote it in simple, accessible language upon the advice of famous journalist Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi.
This song was first published in the Kanpur-based Hindi magazine “Pratap” and rapidly became a principal anthem of the Indian freedom movement. After independence, the Government of India honoured him for this invaluable contribution.
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