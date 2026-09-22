ETV Bharat / bharat

Flag-bearer For Sustainable Development: This Ex-Army Officer Steps Up To Recycle Old Tricolours And Army Uniforms

Delhi: In recent years, following the government’s nationwide implementation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Tricolour can be seen flying atop millions of homes across every corner of India. This campaign has instilled an unprecedented sense of patriotism and national consciousness among the people.

However, once these grand national celebrations conclude, a question arises: How should the millions of Tricolours hoisted during the festivities — which eventually become old, damaged, or unfit for use — be disposed of in a manner that is respectful, dignified, and environment-friendly?

Major General Aseem Kohli (Retd) of the Indian Army has come forward with a unique, scientific solution to this very question. Through his initiative, 'Respect for the Uniform and the Tricolour', he has launched a project in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) to recycle and upcycle old Tricolours and Army uniforms.

Asked about the existing government regulations regarding the disposal of the Tricolour, Major General Kohli (Retd) said, "The 'Flag Code of India 2002,' issued by the Government of India, contains a provision stating that when a national flag becomes old, damaged, or unfit for use, it must be completely destroyed in private in a dignified manner."

The Flag Code

However, he said, the code does not explicitly specify the exact method for its destruction. Due to the lack of clear guidelines, people resorted to their own interpretations — some began immersing the flags in holy rivers, others consigned them to fire, while some buried them in the ground. Yet, in the current scenario, these methods are neither entirely effective nor environment-friendly.

Discussing the historical changes in the Indian Flag Code and the environmental challenges arising from them, he said until 2004, the rule in the country was that the national flag could only be manufactured from khadi, cotton, or silk. Being natural fibres, these materials were biodegradable; even if buried in the ground, they would eventually decompose and merge with the soil. To meet the rising demand for flags during the 75th year of Independence, the government permitted the use of polyester and synthetic fabrics.

Flags made from synthetic fabrics like nylon or polyester do not decompose for approximately 200 years if immersed in water or buried in the ground. Burning them is also extremely hazardous, as it releases toxic gases and chemicals that pollute the atmosphere.

Until a few years ago, the number of flags across the country was in the thousands; following the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, this figure has surged to crores. Disposing of such vast quantities of plastic and synthetic waste has become a serious challenge.

The IIT-Delhi developed a technology at its Panipat-based facility, Atal Centre for Recycling and Sustainability, to recycle threads from used Tricolours and old soldiers' uniforms to produce high-quality new fabric.

According to Major General Kohli (Retd), Google searches and international studies confirm that this is the world's first and only initiative where a nation's national flag is retired with such complete respect, dignity, and a scientific recycling method.