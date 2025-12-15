Five Years After Recruitment, Jammu Kashmir Govt Terminates 103 Employees Hired Through Fraud
The candidates were recruited as firemen in 2020 but the ACB found large-scale irregularities in the recruitment process.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 9:39 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated 103 employees of the Fire and Emergency Services after investigating agencies found their recruitment, conducted five years ago, 'fraudulent and illegal'.
The candidates were recruited as Firemen in 2020 by the Fire Service Department by the department's recruiting committee which was headed by its director general of the department. But the recruitment exercise faced allegations of fraud and illegal appointments by several candidates who had written the exams.
Faced with allegations and consistent protests by the candidates, the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration ordered a probe by an official inquiry committee in December 2022 which later recommended investigation by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The ACB in January this year found large-scale tampering in OMR sheets, fabricated scanned images of answer sheets, and illegal manipulation of merit lists, conclusively confirming manipulation of results in favour of 103 candidates who were awarded marks far in excess of what they actually secured, tampered and digital evidence.
The ACB filed an FIR into fraudulent recruitment and booked the committee members including a KAS officer whose house was also raided in Anantnag district. It also booked M/S LMES IT LLP whose primary partner was Maharaj Krishan Wali among others. This company was hired by the committee for conducting the written exams.
According to the order issued today by Principal Secretary to the Government, Home, Chandraker Bharti, and ordered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, these 103 individuals secured appointment through fraudulent means prior to entering service, they do not enjoy the protections contemplated under Article 311 which provides the provision of an opportunity to be heard.
“The appointments of these 103 individuals were not made on merit and were secured through fraudulent manipulation. Their continuation amounts to a perpetuation of illegality, undermining public trust and the sanctity of recruitment processes. In view of the facts and circumstances, it is hereby ordered that the appointments of the 103 candidates as Fireman in the F&ES Department is declared illegal, void ab initio, and are hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the order stated.
These posts were initially advertised in 2013 but faced multiple delays amid allegations of irregularities. The recruitment was relaunched in 2018 under the Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) method, with written exams conducted by M/S Timing Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, a Hyderabad-based company. However, the government cancelled the exams in 2019 after allegations of mass copying and other irregularities.
In 2020, Kolkata-based M/S UMC Technology Pvt. Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tendering process for conducting the written exams. In spite of this, M/S LMES IT LLP, the second-lowest bidder (L-2), was given the contract without explanation. The ACB pointed out that one of LMES's primary partners, Maharaj Krishan Wali, had previously been connected to the defunct M/S Timing Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, and that the organization lacked demonstrated experience in carrying out such extensive hiring processes.
