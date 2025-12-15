ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Years After Recruitment, Jammu Kashmir Govt Terminates 103 Employees Hired Through Fraud

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated 103 employees of the Fire and Emergency Services after investigating agencies found their recruitment, conducted five years ago, 'fraudulent and illegal'.

The candidates were recruited as Firemen in 2020 by the Fire Service Department by the department's recruiting committee which was headed by its director general of the department. But the recruitment exercise faced allegations of fraud and illegal appointments by several candidates who had written the exams.

Faced with allegations and consistent protests by the candidates, the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration ordered a probe by an official inquiry committee in December 2022 which later recommended investigation by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB in January this year found large-scale tampering in OMR sheets, fabricated scanned images of answer sheets, and illegal manipulation of merit lists, conclusively confirming manipulation of results in favour of 103 candidates who were awarded marks far in excess of what they actually secured, tampered and digital evidence.

The ACB filed an FIR into fraudulent recruitment and booked the committee members including a KAS officer whose house was also raided in Anantnag district. It also booked M/S LMES IT LLP whose primary partner was Maharaj Krishan Wali among others. This company was hired by the committee for conducting the written exams.