ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Killed, One Seriously Injured As Truck Rams Car On Samruddhi Expressway In Maharashtra's Wardha District

The car burst into flames instantly after a truck rammed it from behind ( ETV Bharat )

Pulgaon: Five persons were killed when a speeding truck rammed a car on the Samruddhi Expressway near the Virul Interchange in Wardha district of Maharashtra on Monday morning.

According to Wardha police, a truck heading towards Nagpur hit a car from behind in Pulgaon near interchange number 80. The impact was so severe that the car instantly burst into flames and four occupants were charred to death. The truck driver also succumbed to injuries. The cleaner of the truck, who was seriously injured, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Hours before the accident, an ethanol-carrying tanker had overturned near the spot, which led to the closure of one side of the highway.

Since only a single lane was open for traffic, the cargo truck driver lost control and rammed the car. "As the car caught fire instantly, the passengers had no chance to escape and were burnt to death inside the vehicle," said a police officer.