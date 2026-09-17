ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Nominated MLAs And Deputy Speaker Posts Remain Vacant Nearly Two Years After Elections To Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

Srinagar: Five vacant seats of nominated members to the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly are yet to be filled even as the House is about to complete two years and with the autumn session set to begin next week.

The 10 day autumn session beginning September 21 in the capital Srinagar will mark the sixth session since the assembly was elected in October 2024.

The nominated members have equal powers to that of an elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). They are to be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha without consultation with the J&K government.

The J&K Reorganisation Act section 15 allows the LG to nominate two women members to the Legislative Assembly "if the women are not adequately represented" in the assembly. The provision with little amendment was retained from the erstwhile J&K state constitution in which the Governor had the powers to make the nomination on the recommendation of the elected government. The rest include members from Kashmiri migrants (KPs) and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) refugees. Their nomination to the legislative assembly was enabled through an amendment passed by Parliament in 2024, taking the total assembly tally to 95 excluding 24 vacant seats reserved for PoJK. Once nominated, it can push magical number 46 for forming the government to 48.

Earlier, the delimitation commission which fixed the territorial boundaries of the assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir gave six additional seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir. This almost brought the two regions on par with each other, realising the long pending demand of the BJP to end the Valley's domination in the government. Until now, only former veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hailing from Jammu’s Doda, held the office of chief minister.