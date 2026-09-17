Five Nominated MLAs And Deputy Speaker Posts Remain Vacant Nearly Two Years After Elections To Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
The nomination process in Jammu and Kashmir is on the pattern of Puducherry where the LG can recommend three MLAs to the assembly.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Srinagar: Five vacant seats of nominated members to the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly are yet to be filled even as the House is about to complete two years and with the autumn session set to begin next week.
The 10 day autumn session beginning September 21 in the capital Srinagar will mark the sixth session since the assembly was elected in October 2024.
The nominated members have equal powers to that of an elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). They are to be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha without consultation with the J&K government.
The J&K Reorganisation Act section 15 allows the LG to nominate two women members to the Legislative Assembly "if the women are not adequately represented" in the assembly. The provision with little amendment was retained from the erstwhile J&K state constitution in which the Governor had the powers to make the nomination on the recommendation of the elected government. The rest include members from Kashmiri migrants (KPs) and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) refugees. Their nomination to the legislative assembly was enabled through an amendment passed by Parliament in 2024, taking the total assembly tally to 95 excluding 24 vacant seats reserved for PoJK. Once nominated, it can push magical number 46 for forming the government to 48.
Earlier, the delimitation commission which fixed the territorial boundaries of the assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir gave six additional seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir. This almost brought the two regions on par with each other, realising the long pending demand of the BJP to end the Valley's domination in the government. Until now, only former veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hailing from Jammu’s Doda, held the office of chief minister.
The nomination process was on the pattern of Puducherry where the LG can recommend three MLAs to the assembly. The move by the then LG Kiran Bedi to induct members in Puducherry without consulting the Congress-led government was challenged in the Madras High Court and later in the Supreme Court in 2017-2018. The ground for challenging the nomination was that the Centre did not consult the state government before nominating the MLAs. But the top court upheld it and found no illegality in the matter.
In Jammu and Kashmir, former Congress MLC Ravinder Sharma has challenged the constitutional validity of the nominated members under the Reorganisation Act in the J&K High Court. "The case is pending in the court and the next hearing is scheduled for September 25," he said. Sharma said that nominating members with voting rights violates the basic structure of the Constitution and could change the fate of an elected government by converting a minority into a majority.
On the other hand, the statutory deputy speaker's post is also vacant with the National Conference government showing no indication to fill the position. The deputy speaker who "steps in the shoes of the speaker in his absence has to be shortly filled up after the assembly is formed" under the J&K Reorganisation Act. Previous precedent shows the post has gone to the largest opposition party in the assembly.
But the BJP remained silent on it earlier. Now the issue is expected to resonate in the coming session, said a senior BJP leader.
NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, however, rebuffed the BJP by referring to the vacant deputy speaker posts in five BJP-governed states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.
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