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Five New Sites Added To India's UNESCO Tentative List For World Heritage

FILE- Ginnaurgarh Fort in the Ratapani region ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Four sites, including Udaigiri Caves, in Madhya Pradesh and places linked to Satyagraha, present both in India and South Africa, are the five new additions to UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage for India, officials said on Tuesday.

PIB Culture, in a post on X, described it as a "proud milestone" for the country's heritage. "India's UNESCO Tentative List now has 78 sites, with 5 additions: Bagh Cave Paintings, Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley, Udaigiri Caves, Ginnorgarh, and the India-South Africa serial transnational proposal, Sites of Satyagraha. A proud milestone for India’s rich heritage," it posted. The Udaigiri hill in Madhya Pradesh contains a rock-cut sacred ensemble developed primarily under Gupta patronage between the late 4th and early 5th centuries, according to the UNESCO website. The site includes twenty excavated caves, sculptural panels, inscriptions, circulation paths, rock surfaces bearing early marks and inscriptions, and associated topographical and hydrological features that together form an integrated ritual landscape, reads a description on the website about this nomination from India. The Bagh caves comprise a group of nine rock-cut Buddhist caves located on the southern slope of the Vindhyan range at the banks of the Baghni river in western Madhya Pradesh. These caves are the only outcrop of sandstone in an otherwise basaltic region, a significant factor which influenced their architectural forms and preservation of mural paintings.