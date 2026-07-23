Five More Die As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu And Kashmir
The death toll since July 20 has reached more than 25 as the search for the missing in Rajouri continues.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 12:54 AM IST
Srinagar: Five people, including a couple, died due to flash floods and shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir due to worsening weather conditions since July 20 across the Union Territory.
An official spokesperson said two passengers, identified as Nazir Ahmed and his wife Shakeela Begum, of Kastigarh, Doda, were killed after a shooting stone struck a passenger tempo near Ramsoo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). Five other passengers were injured in the incident.
The passenger tempo (Registration No. JK06B-9842) was on its way from Srinagar to Doda when it came under a barrage of falling stones while passing through the vulnerable Gangroo stretch. The impact caused severe injuries to the occupants, the spokesperson said.
The injured were immediately evacuated and shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Ramsoo, where they were provided first aid before being referred to District Hospital Ramban for advanced treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries, he said.
Flood waters swept away a mother-son duo in Guzarbal stream in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Officials said the duo, which included 14-year-old youth Amir Khatana and his mother, Gudi Begum, residents of Tangath Bonakoot village, were swept away by the gushing waters of the Guzarbal stream. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the tragic incident.
A newlywed man identified as Shabir Ahmad Paswal, a resident of Drang, Khag, died after he was swept away by the roaring waters of Ashrea stream in the Khag area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. Officials said Paswal was recently married. He was swept away by flood waters on Wednesday. His body was retrieved by rescue teams this morning.
The death toll since July 20 has reached more than 25 as the search for the missing in Rajouri continues after they were swept away by flash floods caused by the heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir since July 20.
Incessant rainfall triggered flash floods, landslides and mudslides at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir, causing deaths and damage to properties and crops. More than 100 vehicles were crushed by floodwaters in Rajouri on Sunday.
The weather fury led to closure of schools, colleges, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, suspension of Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi yatra in Katra, Machail and Shiv Khori yatra since July 19, leaving Amarnath pilgrims stationed in base camps at Baltal, Nunwan, Panthachowk and Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held separate meetings with officers to review the situation created by the weather fury.
"I spoke with senior officials today to assess the ground situation in districts affected by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir. During the review, I was briefed on ongoing relief efforts by district administrations, SDRF, NDRF, J&K Police, the Indian Army, BRO, NHAI, Health, PWD, and Jal Shakti departments. Directed teams to intensify rescue operations. Joint operations continue in Poonch and Rajouri, and over 400 damaged roads in Jammu Division have already been restored,” Sinha said.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting in the Civil Secretariat and asked the officials to maintain a high state of preparedness to effectively deal with flood-like situations arising from erratic weather patterns.
The Chief Minister was informed by officials that 654 vulnerable villages with an estimated 7.22 lakh population are at risk across the Valley, while 363 locations are vulnerable in Jammu. Meanwhile, officials said water levels in the River Jhelum continue to remain well below the warning level at all monitoring stations. Incessant rainfall battered Jammu and Kashmir from July 20 to today. The Meteorological Department forecasted another spell of rain and thundershowers till forenoon on Thursday.
From July 24 to 29, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at scattered places, it said, warning about flash floods, landslides, mudslides, rise in water levels in rivers and local streams, and waterlogging in low-lying areas over the next 24 to 48 hours.