ETV Bharat / bharat

Five More Die As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Five people, including a couple, died due to flash floods and shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir due to worsening weather conditions since July 20 across the Union Territory.

An official spokesperson said two passengers, identified as Nazir Ahmed and his wife Shakeela Begum, of Kastigarh, Doda, were killed after a shooting stone struck a passenger tempo near Ramsoo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). Five other passengers were injured in the incident.

The passenger tempo (Registration No. JK06B-9842) was on its way from Srinagar to Doda when it came under a barrage of falling stones while passing through the vulnerable Gangroo stretch. The impact caused severe injuries to the occupants, the spokesperson said.

The injured were immediately evacuated and shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Ramsoo, where they were provided first aid before being referred to District Hospital Ramban for advanced treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries, he said.

Flood waters swept away a mother-son duo in Guzarbal stream in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Officials said the duo, which included 14-year-old youth Amir Khatana and his mother, Gudi Begum, residents of Tangath Bonakoot village, were swept away by the gushing waters of the Guzarbal stream. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the tragic incident.

A newlywed man identified as Shabir Ahmad Paswal, a resident of Drang, Khag, died after he was swept away by the roaring waters of Ashrea stream in the Khag area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. Officials said Paswal was recently married. He was swept away by flood waters on Wednesday. His body was retrieved by rescue teams this morning.

The death toll since July 20 has reached more than 25 as the search for the missing in Rajouri continues after they were swept away by flash floods caused by the heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir since July 20.