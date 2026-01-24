Five Months After Floods, Kashmir Orchardists Left In The Lurch
The farmers, who suffered huge losses in the floods, are pinning hopes on the bailout package of Rs 2,000 crores.
Srinagar: Five months after the devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir caused huge losses to the horticulture sector, scores of farmers are in limbo as they await compensation.
Now, with Jammu and Kashmir gearing up for the budget session in the Legislative Assembly, the farmers are pinning hopes on the bailout package to offset losses estimated at Rs 2,000 crores.
Orchardists like Maqsood Ahmad, hailing from a traditional apple bowl of the Valley in Shopian, had shipped a consignment of 600 apple boxes to New Delhi's Azadpur Mandi when the floods hit the region in late August, severing the sole highway connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country for over 20 days. "The loss amounted to Rs 5-6 lakh as trucks remained stationed on the highway. Also, new consignment could not be shipped amid the peak harvesting season leading to losses." The packaged fruit got spoiled in vehicles and many videos showed people dumping fruit on roadsides or pits.
The story is mimicked across south and north Kashmir, where farmers were forced to dump hundreds of fruit boxes in pits or garbage dumps as it turned into liability. Like Basharat Dar in Pulwama said that they suffered loss of over Rs 4 Lakh as they could not send their consignment outside the Valley.
"We delayed harvest as the highway was closed. Cold stores were also booked. But the delay resulted in the fall of apples from trees. We dumped almost 200 boxes of Kullu Delicious apple in the orchard as they were rotten due to lack of transportation," he added.
Between August and September, hundreds of fruit-laden trucks got stranded on the National Highway 44 for more than 20 days after a portion of mountainous road got washed away at a few places, leading to the closure of the key road connecting the Valley with the rest of the country, said Bashir Ahmad Bashir, a senior trade union leader of fruit dealers and growers.
The over 250 kilometres strategic highway between the Valley and Jammu is the main lifeline for sending products like fruit from the Valley to outside markets.
The Rs 12,000 crore horticulture sector is a major contributor to the J&K economy and directly or indirectly employs 700,000 families. More than 64 million fruit-bearing trees are planted in J&K over 2.15 lakh ha of land producing more than 2.4 MT of fruit. Of them, some 45 million are apple trees grown in over 70 per cent of land (1.5 lakh ha) and produce over 2.1 MT of apple annually, according to agriculture data.
During the highway closure last year, Indian railways employed maiden freight trains to fruit from the region, giving some relief to farmers. But President of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Bashir, said that the damage was already done. The highway closure affected market sentiment and drastically plunged prices, he added. For an apple box of 20 kilogram, the rates dropped as low as 400-500 against Rs 1,000 or above.
"The marginally low-income farmers were the worst hit in the natural calamity. They lost their entire produce on the highway as well as orchards," he told ETV Bharat. Even after the highway was opened for traffic, the prices crashed as glut of fruit entered mandis, causing losses totalling Rs 2,000 crore, Bashir added. "All these months we have been pleading for compensation with both the central government as well as the J & K government. But nothing happened until now," he said.
In the pre-consultation meeting for J&K's Budget session with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the trade body submitted a two-page memorandum seeking allotment of funds in the Budget for grant of compensation of losses suffered by growers during the devastating deluge.
The draft also noted that low-income growers were unable to liquidate the Kisan Credit Card loan in the face of devastation and sought exemption to 'poor' growers. The Jammu & Kashmir government had estimated that the horticulture and agriculture sectors suffered Rs 200 crore losses due to floods and highway closure. The Minister for Agriculture had said that a relief package has been demanded from the central government.
