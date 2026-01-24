ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Months After Floods, Kashmir Orchardists Left In The Lurch

Srinagar: Five months after the devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir caused huge losses to the horticulture sector, scores of farmers are in limbo as they await compensation.

Now, with Jammu and Kashmir gearing up for the budget session in the Legislative Assembly, the farmers are pinning hopes on the bailout package to offset losses estimated at Rs 2,000 crores.

Orchardists like Maqsood Ahmad, hailing from a traditional apple bowl of the Valley in Shopian, had shipped a consignment of 600 apple boxes to New Delhi's Azadpur Mandi when the floods hit the region in late August, severing the sole highway connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country for over 20 days. "The loss amounted to Rs 5-6 lakh as trucks remained stationed on the highway. Also, new consignment could not be shipped amid the peak harvesting season leading to losses." The packaged fruit got spoiled in vehicles and many videos showed people dumping fruit on roadsides or pits.

The story is mimicked across south and north Kashmir, where farmers were forced to dump hundreds of fruit boxes in pits or garbage dumps as it turned into liability. Like Basharat Dar in Pulwama said that they suffered loss of over Rs 4 Lakh as they could not send their consignment outside the Valley.

"We delayed harvest as the highway was closed. Cold stores were also booked. But the delay resulted in the fall of apples from trees. We dumped almost 200 boxes of Kullu Delicious apple in the orchard as they were rotten due to lack of transportation," he added.

Between August and September, hundreds of fruit-laden trucks got stranded on the National Highway 44 for more than 20 days after a portion of mountainous road got washed away at a few places, leading to the closure of the key road connecting the Valley with the rest of the country, said Bashir Ahmad Bashir, a senior trade union leader of fruit dealers and growers.