Five Migrant Workers Killed, 12 Critical After Crane Collapses On Shed In Telangana Manufacturing Unit
The deceased workers belonged to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, officials said.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: At least five migrant workers were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a heavy duty crane collapsed on a shed at a cement brick manufacturing unit near Shankarpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday evening, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Mukesh and Nagendra Mathur (from Jharkhand), Ali Hussain and Sajin (from Bihar), and Sonu (from Uttar Pradesh).
According to Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam and RDO Parthasimha Reddy, the incident took place in Mahalingapuram village in Shankarpally mandal.
In the afternoon, due to heavy gusty winds and rainfall, nearly 17 workers of NCC company located in the area took shelter inside a shed.
The company manufactures iron sheets used in flyovers, railway platforms and trains. These sheets were being loaded onto vehicles using cranes for dispatch.
Meanwhile, due to the strong winds, two cranes located nearby collided with each other and one crashed down onto the shed, leaving the workers trapped inside.
Receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted them to hospitals in Shankarapally and Chevella.
While three workers died on way to the hospital, two others succumbed to injuries during treatment.
Twelve people are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals while the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.
DCP Yogesh Gautam said a case has been registered regarding the accident.
Local MLA Kale Yadaiah visited the spot to oversee the situation. Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy also visited the spot. He said he had spoken with company representatives and held discussions to ensure that a permanent job is provided to one member of each deceased's family. "The company has already indicated it is taking measures to ensure a permanent income stream for the families of the deceased," the minister said.
He further said, "The company would bear all medical expenses until the injured fully recover."
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