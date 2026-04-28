ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Migrant Workers Killed, 12 Critical After Crane Collapses On Shed In Telangana Manufacturing Unit

The crane collapsed on a shed where the labourers had taken refuge during rain ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: At least five migrant workers were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a heavy duty crane collapsed on a shed at a cement brick manufacturing unit near Shankarpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh and Nagendra Mathur (from Jharkhand), Ali Hussain and Sajin (from Bihar), and Sonu (from Uttar Pradesh).

According to Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam and RDO Parthasimha Reddy, the incident took place in Mahalingapuram village in Shankarpally mandal.

In the afternoon, due to heavy gusty winds and rainfall, nearly 17 workers of NCC company located in the area took shelter inside a shed.

The company manufactures iron sheets used in flyovers, railway platforms and trains. These sheets were being loaded onto vehicles using cranes for dispatch.

Meanwhile, due to the strong winds, two cranes located nearby collided with each other and one crashed down onto the shed, leaving the workers trapped inside.